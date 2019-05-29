Helen Barbara (Zelmer) Olson

On Jan. 3, 2019, Helen Barbara (Zelmer) Olson, 86, of Bear Lake, Michigan, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Aspen Ridge Assisted Living Facility in Gaylord, Michigan, after battling Parkinson's Disease.

Helen Barbara Zelmer was born in Berrien Springs, Michigan, on Nov. 18, 1932, to Herman and Katherine Zelmer. Known to all as Barb, she grew up helping her parents and sisters on the family farm. She attended Trinity Lutheran School through eighth grade and graduated with honors from Berrien Springs High School in 1950. She sang in her school and church choirs as well as performing as a soprano soloist. Barbara attended Walther Memorial College of Nursing in Chicago, graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1953, and worked as a surgical nurse at Walther Memorial Hospital in Chicago, and then as a head surgical nurse for Memorial (Lakeland) Hospital in St. Joseph, Michigan.

Barbara married Dr. Norman Olson, DDS, on Dec. 9, 1961, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Berrien Springs. She then moved with him to Bear Lake, where he started his dental practice. Barbara resumed her nursing career at Memorial Hospital in nearby Onekama, and later managed her husband's dental office from the 1970s, until their retirement in August 2017.

Barbara was an active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Manistee since the 1960s, singing in the choir and as a soprano soloist, and also served on the church council, finance committee and Christian education committee. She also sang for several decades in the Manistee County Choral Society.

Barbara was also actively involved in the Bear Lake community: she was elected to the Bear Lake School's board of education during the 1980s, including stints as board president; a member of the band boosters; and donated to numerous student activities and programs over the decades. Barbara was also a member of Bear Lake's Triginta Club, the Order of the Eastern Star, and a charter member of the Bear Lake Promoters. The Olsons were charter stockholders and life members of Bear Lake's County Highlands Golf Course. Barbara was an avid gardener, excellent cook, the best golfer in the Olson home, and she quietly donated to numerous regional human services agencies, WIPR, Bear Lake Days and other community programs.

Surviving Barbara is her devoted husband of 57 years, Norman Olson, of Bear Lake; son, Christopher (Grace) Olson, of Gaylord; son, Matthew (Jennifer) Olson, of Crozet, Virginia; grandchildren, Rebecca, Elizabeth, David, Hannah and Jonathan; and great-grandchildren, Nevaeh, Logan and Violet. Also surviving are her sisters, Phyllis (Zelmer) Hauch, of Sodus, Michigan; Ruth (Zelmer) Schacknies, of Glen Arbor, Michigan; and Patricia ((Zelmer) Schmaltz, and brother-in-law, Gene Schmaltz, of Berrien Springs; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends throughout Michigan and the country.

Preceding Barbara in death were her parents, Herman and Katherine (Busick) Zelmer, of Eau Claire, Michigan; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Otto and Anna (Asp) Olson, of Manistee, Michigan; sister, Betty (Zelmer) Eddy, of Eau Claire; sister-in-law, Calla (Olson) Foster, of Davison, Michigan; and brothers-in-law, Marlin Eddy, of Eau Claire, Vernon Hauch, of Sodus, Michigan, Arthur Schacknies, of Berrien Springs, and Harold Foster, of Davison.

A memorial service for Barbara Olson is planned for 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church with a dinner at the church to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, the Manistee County Choral Society and/or the Bear Lake Schools band boosters.