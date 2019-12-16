Helen M. (Loibl) Settle Morgan

FRANKFORT-Helen M. (Loibl) Settle Morgan, passed away December 13, 2019, at the Maples Medical Care. She was born Oct 17, 1919.

Helen married William A. Settle on Jan 24, 1937, they had eight children, William Jr., who died in 1938, Helen, Judith, Charles, Kay, William, Betty and Earl. Helen worked with William in his bookkeeping office while raising the children. William preceded her in death on March 1, 1976.

On Sept 21, 1978, she married Clifford K. Morgan, and welcomed five stepchildren, Roger, Michelle, Tracy, Dawn, and Russell. Clifford also preceded her in death in July 11, 2010.

Helen and Clifford traveled across the United States, visiting all but three states, and they spent their winters in Texas.

Helen's family will remember her as a loving wife, a mother who loved unconditionally, and her acts of kindness to others.

She is survived by her children, Judith Cook, Charles (Mammie) Settle, Kay (Orlin Bud) Reed and Earl( Vivian) Settle; stepchildren, Roger (Vicki) Morgan, Michelle (David) Scoutenberg, Tracy Smith, Tom Hare and Russell (Melissa) Morgan.

She was also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her children, Helen Nixon, William and Betty Settle; and stepdaughter, Dawn Hare.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday December 21, at the Jowett Family Funeral Home, with Pastor Roger Gilbert officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be given to the Benzie Co. Animal Welfare League or the Maples. Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.