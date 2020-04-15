Herbert K Baker, passed away on Dec. 2, 2019, at the Homesteader, under Hospice care. He was 92 years old. For the last two years the Homesteader was his home; he loved the girls who took care of him.

He worked at Ford Motor Co. as a facility engineer out of Division for 42 years. He had two houses in Beulah, over the years building one on Crystal Lake, when he finally moved there full time. To help keep busy Herbert was a driver delivering meals on wheels. He belonged to the Local Rotary Club and the Traverse Economic Club. Herbert took up golf, which he loved. He also loved hunting and fishing with his son.

He will be missed greatly by his family.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Christine Baker. He is survived by daughter, Cynthia (Steve) St. Charles; son, Jeff Baker; two grandchildren, Katie and Matthew St. Charles.

Service will be at St. Philip's Episcopal Church, times to be announced. Burial will be in the Memorial Garden at the church. Contributions may be given to St. Philip's Episcopal Church. Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home.