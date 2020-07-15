James Forrest Clough, known to many as Mow-Man, Kid Pinecone, Jim, Jimmy, Jimbo, Good Guy, and Chuck Norris, passed away June 29, 2020, at the age of 71. Jim was born on July 29, 1948, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Herb and Martha (Carey) Clough. He grew up in Moreland Hills, Ohio, attended Orange High School, and graduated in 1967. Following his attendance at Finley College, Jim joined the United States Marine Corp where he served in the Reserves.

Jim married Francie Heard, in May of 1970. Together they had two children, Cici and Jamie Clough, who they raised in Hudson Ohio, where they resided for over 20 years.

Jim was the owner and operator of Federal Gear Inc. in Cleveland. After selling Federal Gear in 1990, Jim went on to own and operate other manufacturing businesses, as well as The Invisible Fence Inc., in Columbus, Ohio, and Doug Fir Inc., a Christmas tree farm he owned with several good friends in Maple CIty, Michigan.

Jim moved to Traverse City Michigan in 1998, after spending summer vacations on Crystal Lake throughout his life. He became active in the Blues Rugby Club, playing in Golden Oldies Tournaments and travelling with fellow teammates and dear friends to Vancouver, South Africa, France, New Zealand and Australia. Jim was also active in his Thursday night golf league, MnM Golf League, where he met many close, lifetime friends. Jim remained a devoted, though often frustrated, Cleveland sports fan, and loyally cheered on the Buckeyes, regardless of the Blue and Green that surrounded him.

To say that Jim was loved and will be dearly missed by many, would be an underestimation of the effect he had on others. Jim brought a smile and a laugh wherever he went and to whoever he saw. His subtle wit and sense of humor will serve as lifelong memories for those he touched. Jim loved music, the Lake and playing golf, but he most loved his family and friends. He cherished his golf outings with friends and spending time at the cottage with his children and grandchildren.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Susan (Marc) Graham; and lifetime friend, Billy (Annie) Miltz. He is survived by his children, Cici (Erik) Clough Foged, of Traverse City; and Jamie (Suzanne) Clough, of Chicago; his grandchildren, Madeline and Olive Clough, and Eli and Rowan Foged; dear friend, Joy Hillier; and many, many close friends.

An outdoor memorial and celebration of life will take place at 1:30 p.m., on July 25, at the Traverse City Elks Lodge. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Crystal Lake & Watershed Association. In order to donate, visit https://crystallakewatershed.org/join-donate or mail donations to C.L.W.A at PO Box 89, Beulah, MI 49617. Jowett Family Funeral Home (Benzonia, MI) is handling arrangements for the family.