James Kohn

The family of James Kohn, who passed away May 8, 2020, will be holding a funeral service at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Jowett Family Funeral Home, in Benzonia, Michigan.

All who knew James are invited to come share with the family.

James Langford Mallison

James Langford Mallison, 87, of Honor and Zephyrhills, Florida, peacefully rose into Heaven on June 03, 2020.

He was born on Jan. 31, 1933, in Springdale Township, Manistee County, Michigan, the son, of DeMarion and Mary. He attended the one room school called Riverside, and then graduated Copemish High School in 1951. In 1953, he was drafted into the Army, were he served his country during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1955.

He returned to Manistee County and met his wife, of 63 years, in Thompsonville, Michigan. They married in 1957. Jim was a well respected business owner of Mallison Excavating for 33 years in Benzie County.

Jim was a member of the Honor Congregational Church and was King Lion at the Honor Lions Club. He was also a charter member of Benzie Manistee Snowbirds Snowmobile Club.

Surviving are his wife, Myrna; two daughters, Linda Sattler, of Elberta, and Lisa Bethke, and her husband, Paul, of Wisconsin; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; brother, Pete Mallison and his wife, Donna, of Springdale Township; sister, Donna Jean Stockman, of Arizona; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers and two sisters.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service is planned at 1:30 p.m. on July 5, at the Benzie County Veterans Memorial, located at 6869 South St. in Benzonia. Memorial donations may be made to the Honor Congregational Church, P.O. Box 8, Honor, MI 49640

Michael Scott Moore

TRAVERSE CITY -- Michael Scott Moore, passed away on June 18, 2020, at the age of 58.

Mike was born at Munson Hospital, on Feb. 18, 1962, to his parents, Cecil and Myrtle Moore. On Aug. 27, 1983, Mike married Brenda Nye, with whom he had three children, Justin, Sara, and Alicia. Mike spent his career working in metal fabrication and owned a Structural Steel Fabrication business.

Mike was a Master Gardener. He had a passion for growing vegetables, cooking, baking and canning, and enjoyed being outdoors. He was a talented artist and specialized in pen and ink drawings. He knew every species of tree, bird and plant, and liked to spend time in the woods searching for morels.

Mike was preceded in death by his father, Cecil R. Moore; brothers, Steven B. Moore and Darin A. Moore.

He is survived by his mother, Myrtle M. Moore; brother, Brian W. Moore (Liz); children, Justin D. Moore (Eliza), of Traverse City, Sara K. Slate (Rob), of Cedar, Alicia L. Neiger (Nick), of Benzonia, Christopher J. Moore of Austin; and grandchildren, Mia, Everett, Nathan, Palmer, and baby Neiger, expected in November.

Kathryn Mapes Morton

Kathyrn Mapes Morton died peacefully on her 95th birthday, June 17, 2020.

She was born in Clawson, Michigan, on June 17, 1925, to parents Arch and Ruth Georgia (Mapes) Browning. She grew up in Benzonia, and trained at Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids to become an RN. She worked for the Red Cross, which allowed her to travel to, and work in, Denmark. She lived in Oregon and California, taking care of friends and family, before returning to Michigan.

She enjoyed crafts and reading and was a whiz at puzzles, most especially crosswords.

She appreciated her last years living with her niece, Ruth Herron.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Ruth Branch, Peggy (Jack) Herron and Harriet (Gene) Duford.

She is survived by her sister, Gayle Little; and numerous nieces and nephews. She spent her last months living at The Maples in Frankfort. Thank you to the staff for the excellent care.

Cremation has taken place by the Oak Grove Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Manistee. No service will be held.

Marjorie B. Reed

TRAVERSE CITY -- Marjorie B. Reed, 93, passed away June 24, 2020, at Munson Hospice House.

Marjorie was born in Joyfield Township, Michigan, to her parents, Lester and Bernice Smeltzer, on Oct. 23, 1926.

Marjorie married the love of her life, Charles Reed, on July 19, 1947. She had a passion for gardening. She loved to plant and care for flowers. She was a proud farm girl. Anytime she could get outside, that's where she would be. Marjorie was also a wonderful cook and baker. You could always find her in the kitchen making something delicious for her family and friends.

Marjorie is survived by her son, Richard (Wanda) Reed; daughters, Cheryl (Mike) Durham, Deborah (Jim) Barnum, and Cynthia Reed; eight grandchildren; and t26 great-grandchildren.

A funeral and visitation service has already taken place. Contributions may be directed to Munson Hospice House, 450 Brook St. Traverse City, MI 49684. Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.