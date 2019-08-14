ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI-James Kuhn Mellow, 91, passed away on August 5, 2019. He was the beloved son of George Edward Mellow and Lucy Kuhn Mellow. He is preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Mary Virginia Roberts Mellow and his son, James Kuhn Mellow, Jr. He is survived by his children, Ann Mellow Fleckenstein (Scot), Lucy Mellow Bangs (Leo Giebel), and Thomas Edward Mellow (Lauralyn); five grandchildren, Stephen Bangs, David Bangs, Sarah Fleckenstein, Emily Mellow, and Madalyn Mellow and his sister-in-law, Phyllis Kriegh Roberts.

Jim was born on November 1, 1927, in St. Louis, Missouri. He attended St. Louis Country Day School, Princeton University, and graduated from Washington University, in 1951, with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and Senior Men's Honorary, O.D.K. He spent 1947 in Japan as part of the Occupation Forces of the 1st Cavalry Division.

Jim was Executive Vice President of Liberty Foundry, the family business, where he worked for 41 years. Jim was a charter member, elder, trustee, and deacon at Ladue Chapel. He was active in volunteer work, including Board Member of the Campbell House, and the St. Louis Altenheim and Alumni Secretary of the St. Louis Country Day School Class, of 1945. He was a member of Bellerive Country Club and the Missouri Athletic Club.

He loved photography and had photos published in ten books, twenty magazines and multiple travel brochures. Jim was a lifelong adventurer, including climbing the Matterhorn and traveling around the world with Mary Virginia. He was grateful for the many friends that he made during his travels. Jim and his family spent over 50 summers at Crystal Lake, in Michigan. He was a wonderful son, husband, parent and a friend to many.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, August 16, at Ladue Chapel Presbyterian Church, 9450 Clayton Road, St. Louis, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army, 1130 Hampton Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63139 (https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/midland/) or a . Friends may submit condolences online at www.luptonchapel.com