James Langford Mallison, 87, of Honor and Zephyrhills, Florida, peacefully rose into Heaven on June 03, 2020.

He was born on Jan. 31, 1933, in Springdale Township, Manistee County, Michigan, the son, of DeMarion and Mary. He attended the one room school called Riverside, and then graduated Copemish High School in 1951. In 1953, he was drafted into the Army, were he served his country during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1955.

He returned to Manistee County and met his wife, of 63 years, in Thompsonville, Michigan. They married in 1957. Jim was a well respected business owner of Mallison Excavating for 33 years in Benzie County.

Jim was a member of the Honor Congregational Church and was King Lion at the Honor Lions Club. He was also a charter member of Benzie Manistee Snowbirds Snowmobile Club.

Surviving are his wife, Myrna; two daughters, Linda Sattler, of Elberta, and Lisa Bethke, and her husband, Paul, of Wisconsin; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; brother, Pete Mallison and his wife, Donna, of Springdale Township; sister, Donna Jean Stockman, of Arizona; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers and two sisters.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service is planned at 1:30 p.m. on July 5, at the Benzie County Veterans Memorial, located at 6869 South St. in Benzonia. Memorial donations may be made to the Honor Congregational Church, P.O. Box 8, Honor, MI 49640