James Richard Kohn
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BENZONIA -- James Richard Kohn, 69, passed away on May 8, 2020, with his beloved wife, Cindy, by his side.Jim was born to C. Jack and Agnes (Ingram) Kohn, July 26, 1950, in Traverse City, Michigan. Jim grew up in Lake Ann, Michigan, and graduated from Benzie Central High School in 1968.In 1987, he married his love, Cindy (Heniser), who survives him. Jim is also survived by daughters, Lisa (John) Navarra and Jennifer (Alan) Rose; sons, Kevin (Kendra) Kohn and Eric Kohn; grandchildren, Hunter Rose, Alexis and Gia Navarra, Madeline, Kaia and Kevin Jr. Kohn. Also surviving are sister, Beverly (Ron) Stubner; and many nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his parents, Jack and Agnes; and brother, Larry.Jim worked for his father at the family business, Jack Kohn Ford Sales in Beulah, Michigan, for many years as the Parts Department Manager, and later, General Manager. In the 1980s, Jim started an auto collision business and later worked on and sold golf carts in semi-retirement.He was known for his love of the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting and fishing at the Kohn cabin in Searchmont, Ontario, and the family deer camp in Thompsonville. You could often find Jim and family camping in Lake Ann, or riding the trails on the golf cart with Cindy and his good friends. Jim was especially proud of his six grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them every chance he had.A Celebration of Life memorial will be announced at a later date. Arrangements provided by Jowett Family Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Benzie County Record Patriot on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved