BENZONIA -- James Richard Kohn, 69, passed away on May 8, 2020, with his beloved wife, Cindy, by his side.Jim was born to C. Jack and Agnes (Ingram) Kohn, July 26, 1950, in Traverse City, Michigan. Jim grew up in Lake Ann, Michigan, and graduated from Benzie Central High School in 1968.In 1987, he married his love, Cindy (Heniser), who survives him. Jim is also survived by daughters, Lisa (John) Navarra and Jennifer (Alan) Rose; sons, Kevin (Kendra) Kohn and Eric Kohn; grandchildren, Hunter Rose, Alexis and Gia Navarra, Madeline, Kaia and Kevin Jr. Kohn. Also surviving are sister, Beverly (Ron) Stubner; and many nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his parents, Jack and Agnes; and brother, Larry.Jim worked for his father at the family business, Jack Kohn Ford Sales in Beulah, Michigan, for many years as the Parts Department Manager, and later, General Manager. In the 1980s, Jim started an auto collision business and later worked on and sold golf carts in semi-retirement.He was known for his love of the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting and fishing at the Kohn cabin in Searchmont, Ontario, and the family deer camp in Thompsonville. You could often find Jim and family camping in Lake Ann, or riding the trails on the golf cart with Cindy and his good friends. Jim was especially proud of his six grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them every chance he had.A Celebration of Life memorial will be announced at a later date. Arrangements provided by Jowett Family Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store