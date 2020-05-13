James S. "Jim" Hawkins
FRANKFORT-James "Jim" S. Hawkins, died April 4, 2020, at the age of 91.Jim was employed by the Ann Arbor Railroad working on the car ferries his entire career. He loved traveling across the U.S., only missing two states, and he traveled all Provinces in Canada.He loved to hunt and fish and horses. Jim was an accomplished piano player.He is survived by his wife, Jo'; children, Steven J. Hawkins, David L. (Krinn) Hawkins, Mary Jo (Stan) Forrester and Karla K (Donald) Dine; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his daughter, Donna; and former spouse, Gloria Joan Hawkins.Service will be set for a future date to be determined. Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home.

Published in Benzie County Record Patriot on May 13, 2020.
