BEULAH-James W. Kirt, died March 28, 2019.

Jimmy always worked and always drove a new car. His buddy, Alli, waited for him at the door every night. Alli will now take care of Jimmy's sister, Suzanne Strom and her husband, Richard, with whom he resided. He loved to help whomever he could, however he could, to have time with family, and he truly enjoyed mowing with his riding lawn mower.

He came into the world November 8, 1955, to Betty Radich and Raymond Kirt, in Traverse City. He moved to Dearborn when his mother married Peter Radich, where he graduated from Crestwood High School. His parents have all predeceased him. He joined them March 28, 2019. His brother, Tom Kirt; and sisters, Patricia Kearney and Janie Kirt, have also passed away.

Jimmy's work started at Lona's Pizza as a delivery driver. Then on to the Dearborn Country Club in the kitchen. He moved up to Beulah in 1997, and started working at Frankfort Manufacturing, then the Meijer store, in Traverse City. Jimmy retired from Sam's Club, where he worked the past twelve years, in maintenance. He formed many strong and wonderful bonds with coworkers and customers over his life.

While he didn't have children of his own, he always had kids who were special to him in his life, nieces, Sabra (Jerry) Boyle, of Beulah, Michigan; Tammie (Scott) Welch, of Front Royal, Virginia; Patricia (John) McDermott, of Highland, Michigan. There are several great nieces and nephews who were special to him, too. His sister, Suzanne Strom and husband, Richard, survive him and already greatly miss Jimmy.

Jimmy will be interred at Memorial Gardens in Traverse City, Michigan next to his mother and step father and grandparents. At the family's suggestion, donations may be made to Children's Cancer Fund or The Animal Welfare League of Benzie County. Thanks to the Jowett Funeral Home for their help at such a difficult time. A Memorial Service will take place later this summer. Please join the family to remember and celebrate Jimmy's life. Services are being handled by Jowett Family Funeral Home in Benzonia.