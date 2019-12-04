Jane L. Barthelmas

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Jane L. Barthelmas, 91, passed away on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.

Born in Columbus to her now deceased parents, Charles and Elaine Livezey.

Also preceding her in death was her husband of 63 years, Ned K. Barthelmas.

Survived by son, Richard (Beth) Barthelmas; daughter, Ann (Marvin) Larger; and five grandchildren, Phil (Charlotte) Larger, Ashley (Lars) Zimmerman, Stephen, David and Michelle Barthelmas.

She graduated from Upper Arlington High School in 1947, from Stephens College in 1949, and from Ohio State University in Business Administration, in 1951, where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority.

She was a member of Broad Street Presbyterian Church. She was also a member of, and on a number of occasions, held offices in the Catherine Black Cancer Ray of the Columbus Cancer Clinic, Twig 118 of Children's Hospital, the Women's Board of the Columbus Museum of Art, the Women's Board of Buckeye's Boy's Ranch, Board V of Childhood League, The Women's Board of the Boy Scouts and Guild X of First Community Church and the Heritage Society of Interlochen.

She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother to her family, and a homemaker extraordinaire. Many friends and visitors enjoyed her gracious hospitality and outstanding gourmet cooking over many years.

She was also an itinerant world traveler having visited all seven continents and 66 countries therein. Upon written request of the deceased in a letter to her family, there is to be no funeral or service of memory.

She states that she wishes to be cremated and her ashes spread among the wild flowers in the woods behind the tennis court of her beloved Michigan summer home.

Donations in her memory should be made to the Barthelmas Fund of the Columbus Foundation, 1234 E. Broad St, Columbus, Ohio 43205. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger Northwest Chapel.

Robert Bruce Burnett

FRANKFORT -- Robert Bruce Burnett, 76, died Nov. 21, 2019.

A private service will be held.

Arrangements are by Jowett Family Funeral Home.

Doris E. Maddox

FRANKFORT -- Doris E. Maddox, 93, passed away Nov. 22, 2019, at the Frankfort Pines.

Doris loved to visit different places, traveling to all 50 states and many foreign countries.

She was an avid card player, Bridge was her favorite game. Doris worked for Sears as a payroll clerk in Louisville, Kentucky, and West Lafayette, Indiana.

Doris is survived by her husband, Thomas, of 73 years; daughter, Linda Wood; granddaughters, Jill and Nancy Wood.

She was preceded in death by her son, Wayne.

Services are planned for a later date. Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home.

Colleen Pettengill

FRANKFORT -- Colleen Pettengill, 85, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Maples Benzie County Medical Care Facility.

She was born Feb. 7, 1934, in Frankfort, the daughter of Mearl and Amanda Kerby.

Colleen and her husband, Ronald Pettengill, enjoyed 30 years of marriage until his passing, in 1985. After his passing, Colleen found love again with William Robinson, who was her lifelong partner for the past 30 years.

In her younger years, Colleen enjoyed going for rides, looking for deer and spending time outdoors mushroom hunting. Above everything, she enjoyed spending time with her family, and was always eager to share stories with them about her times growing up. Her loving nature and feisty personality will be missed by her family.

Colleen is survived by her children, Ronald (Jeanne) Pettengill, of Lake Ann, Jim Pettengill, of Elberta, Heather Pettengill, of Bear Lake, and Shawn Pettengill, of Honor; her grandchildren, Keith (Theresa) Pettengill, Ashley Barrett, Asher Pettengill, Rea Pettengill, Charlie Pettengill and Zander Pettengill; her great-grandchildren, Dakota, Jaylin, Corbin, Kylie and Keiara; and her siblings: Ginny, Helen and Dan.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Pettengill; nine siblings; and her parents.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation will take place. A Celebration of Her Life will be scheduled by her family at a later date.

The Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangements.

Eunice May Dunigan Tinch Oberlin

FRANKFORT -- Eunice May Dunigan Tinch Oberlin, 50, died unexpectedly Nov. 25, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Jowett Family Funeral Home, with Pastor Rick Stieve officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements provided by Jowett Family Funeral Home.

Frank D. Treuter

ARCADIA -- Frank D. Treuter, 82, died Nov. 17, 2019, at his home.

Private services will be held.

Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home.