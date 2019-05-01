Janice Kay Brown, 76, died Friday, April 26, 2019, in Frankfort. Jan was born Sept 7, 1942, in Frankfort, to parents Ida (Gunderson) Mix and RC VanBrocklin.

Jan was a spunky, sassy little lady, who loved her home and family. She was so proud of her green house and the colorful rhododendron bushes surrounding it. Every year, she hung the most beautiful flowering baskets, that she'd enjoy while rocking on her front porch glider waving to passerby's. Some of Jan's fondest memories include spending time with her sisters and mother at the casino, breakfast at A&W and taking her great-grandchildren to the parade and carnival during the Fourth of July.

Jan is survived by her daughter, Sondra (Brian) Halliday; sisters, Zelda Hodge and Joan (Tim) Thomas, brother Hank ((Claudia) VanBrocklin, Aunt Sarah (Mick) McKinley, grandchildren Amanda (Edward) Cheladyn, Erin Vandermark, Jennifer (Mike) Weber, Allen (Kayla) Harig, Kayla (Doug) Holmes, Mandy (Eugene) Edinger, and Faith (Kenny) Edinger and great grandchildren Rykker, Silas, Mason, Graycen, Brody, Mack, Hazel, MaKenna, Laya, Brayden, and Lemon. She also leaves behind many nieces, and nephews, whom she adored.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Fred, sister, Zora Pelky; brothers, Bob and Ladon VanBrocklin, brother-in-law, John Hodge; son, Donald Edinger and grandson, DJ Edinger.

Jan will forever be remembered by her loved ones for her birthday songs, her delicious macaroni salad, her goodnight phone calls, her generosity and selflessness, and most of all, her ability to make everyone feel loved. She was the best listener and always made others feel cared for and appreciated even the littlest ones, who adored her. Although Jan will be sorely missed, her legacy survivors in the lives of those who loved her.

Celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday May 4, at Trinity Lutheran Church, with Pastor Rick Stieve officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. The family would like to extend an invitation for a luncheon in Jan's honor in the church fellowship hall directly following the service. Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home.