INTERLOCHEN-Jayne L. Yalch, 70, passed away January 20, 2019, at her home. She was born on February 21, 1948, in Flint, to the late Andrew and Jane Yalch. Her family moved to Benzie Co. when she was six yrs old. She attended Honor Public School and Benzie Central, where she was active in Band, Cheerleading and was crowned Homecoming Queen in 1965. Jayne graduated in 1966.

She was a fun-loving person and very artistic. She loved to go two tracking, collecting antiques and going to yard sales to find treasures. She loved to read, watch movies and listen to music. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Interlochen Library. Her greatest joy, though, was spending time with grandchildren, who she dearly loved. She was so proud of them and her ace would light up talking about them.

She is survived by her son, Christopher Burdick (Patricia Scooter); grandchildren, Chloe, Carlee, Levi and Laci; siblings, Pat Vertucci, Craig (Carol) Yalch, Gregg (Ina) Yalch; numerous nieces, nephews, dear friends, and ex-husband, Bill Burdick.

Fond memories will forever remain in our hearts. A celebration of Jayne Life will be held from 2-4 p.m., Saturday, August 31, at the Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia. As Jayne would say "Peace, Love, and Rock n Roll!" Jowett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Benzonia is helping with the arrangements.