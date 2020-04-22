Marcia A. Beilfuss

CHASE -- Marcia A. Beilfuss, 78, of Chase, passed away peacefully into the arms of her Lord on April 16.

She was born Oct. 27, 1941, in Frankfort, to Judson and Jean Noffsinger.

Marcia married Roger Beilfuss on May 2, 1959. Roger and Marcia have lived in Chase for the past 58 years.

Throughout her life, Marcia dedicated herself to her husband and children and to her church. She also worked tirelessly with Roger to make Baldwin Canoe Rental a thriving business and ran her own Shaklee distributorship for decades.

A longtime member of First Baptist Church of Evart, Marcia served her Lord in many roles there. She could be found teaching Sunday school, singing in the choir, and knocking on doors in the community to bring the good news of Jesus to any who would listen.

Marcia was an Ephesians 4:32 lady. "And be ye kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ's sake hath forgiven you."

Marcia was an avid kayaker, canoer and rafter of the Pere Marquette and Pine rivers. She delighted in being with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed hosting family gatherings, which frequently involved a lively game of pinochle.

The citizens of Chase will remember her as the good neighbor who distributed her homemade fudge each Halloween, complete with a gospel tract.

She is survived by her husband, Roger; her sons, Craig Beilfuss, of Shelby, Jeff (Patty) Beilfuss, of Ludington, Ryan (Chrissy) Beilfuss, of Evart; her daughter, Sharri (Philip) Brown, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; grandchildren, Timothy (Samantha) Beilfuss, Jeannie Beilfuss, Daniel (Ginger) Beilfuss, Anesa Beilfuss (Corliss) Gulembo, Emily (Brett) Heist, Lexie Brown, Meg Brown, Joel Beilfuss, Savannah Rowe, Sadie Beilfuss; nine great-grandchildren; brother Gary Noffsinger, of Frankfort; and sister, Susan (Paul) Wilhite, of Thompsonville; and many cousins, nieces and nephews in Michigan and Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Ronald Noffsinger; and granddaughter, Carrie Rose Beilfuss.

A private visitation and family funeral service was held Tuesday, April 21, at First Baptist Church in Evart, with Pastor Ryan Beilfuss officiating. A private family burial took place at Chase Township Cemetery.

The Beilfuss family would like to thank Munson Hospice for their assistance and care for the past three weeks.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to First Baptist Church (For Missions), P.O. Box 397, Evart, MI 49631. If you wish to send a card to Roger, you may do so at: Roger F. Beilfuss, P.O. Box 62, Chase, Michigan 49623.

Jean L. Nye

Jean L. Nye, "Grandma Jean", 82, passed away peacefully in her home, on the evening of April 4, 2020, from cancer.

She was born in Rochester, Michigan, on April 5, 1937, to Herbert and Elizabeth (Jane Cash) Cork.

Jean was predeceased by her parents; and sister, Joan (Cork) White Matheson; her children, Steven D (Bridget) Adams, Becky J Adams; and daughter-in-law, Kimberly (Pugh) Adams.

She is survived by her husband, David Nye; siblings, Herbert (Patricia) Cork, Janet Cork and Michael (Julie) Cork; children, Robert (Patricia) Adams, Paul (Alice) Adams, Tracy (Lisa) Adams; and stepdaughters, Brenda (Jack) Jewell, and Kris (Kevin) Hollenbeck.

Jean was most proud of her 17 grandchildren, Derek (Alaina), Jackie, Rebecca (Matt), Kristin (Patrick), Meghan, Douglas, Jessica (Adam), Erica (Colin), Alyssa, Josh, Paul, Justin (Eliza), Sara (Rob), Alicia (Nick), Kameron (Sara), Kole and Kassidy. She had 19 great-grandchildren, with one more on the way, along with the children of countless extended family.

Jean, raised in Madison Heights Michigan, is the 1952 Madison High Homecoming Queen. She married James Adams, of Hazel Park, Michigan, in 1953, with whom she had five children.

She married David Nye, of Frankfort, Michigan, in 1973. Jean and Dave have been married for 47 years. During that time they lived in Frankfort, Michigan, and wintered in Okeechobee, Florida. Their favorite pasttime was spending time with her grandchildren, and fishing with Dave. As her grandchildren grew up and had children of their own, she had a whole new batch of great-grandkids. She was able to entertain and play with the children right up until her last month of life. In her younger grandma days, she would have as many grandkids as possible come to Frankfort and stay with her. Every child was welcome for summer fun at the beach. In the winter they would go to Florida and open up their house to all visitors, especially with kids, to enjoy the Florida sunshine and wildlife.

Jean had a special relationship with all the children, no matter from which generation or family they came from. She adored them all and was adored by them all. She was "that favorite grandma". Each child's face would light up at the mere mention "Grandma Jean".

She lived to sew, crochet, knit, cook and can. She shared her gifts with everyone. She's one in a million! A beautiful angel to us all. She made everything she did look easy. She will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her.

Service will be set for a future date to be determined. Service provided by Jowett Family Funeral Home.