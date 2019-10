BENZONIA-Jeanne E. Mainville, formerly of Ishpeming, 88, died October 1, 2019, at the Homesteader. Jeanne was married Bill Mainville until his death in 2015.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Cremation had taken place with a private family service held. Contributions may be given to Heartland Hospice. Arrangements provided by Jowett Family Funeral Home.