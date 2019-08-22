Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeannette Marie (Beaulac) Donlin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jeannette Marie Donlin (née Beaulac), was welcomed to Heaven on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. She was born Feb. 10, 1930, in Detroit, Michigan, the third of five children, of Rosa and Charles Beaulac. She is survived by sisters, Theresa Hohl and Rita Hickey; and brother, Ed (Mary Ann) Beaulac; brother-in-law, Dick (Cathy) Baily; children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Her husband Jack, parents, and sister, Gabrielle Mandeville and sister-in-law, Gini, pre-decease her.



Jeannette grew up in Detroit, attended St. Brigid's Catholic School and Immaculata High School. She married John (Jack) Donlin, on Aug. 30, 1952. They had eight children: Judy (Jerry Stormer) Donlin, Patrick Donlin, Nancy (Thom) Harris, Diane (Scott) Firman, Ed Donlin, Jim (Thuy) Donlin, Mary (Paul) Zaremba, and Suzanne Donlin. She doted on her grandchildren, Rosa (Doug) Lauber, Chelsea Rogers, Leslie (Andrew) Hughes, Mariposa (Olly Phillis) Stormer, Kristal Firman, Ted (Shelby) Donlin, Courtney (Shane) Garber, Sally (Mike) Murphy, Jackson Stormer, Keena Gilbert, Baily Donlin, Wren Gilbert, Eddie Donlin, Trey Gilbert, Seth and Renee Harris, Audrey Zaremba, Claire Zaremba and Kennedy Moore She was blessed with four great-grandchildren and another one expected.



Jeannette found her talent with art, first with collectible antiques. She built a business of restoring, showing, and selling turn of the century furniture and unique items. It was a common sight to see her come home with a car full of objects, which she painstakingly refurbished back into their original state.



Jeannette also took painting lessons, and created many beautiful pictures, which she framed herself. She loved re-decorating, and could always visualize the finished design. Her family and friends were the beneficiaries of her many talents.



Jeannette remained active all her life. She loved her bike groups, her kayak group, PEO, and Garden Club, because of the many friends she made. She was a world traveler, having taken many trips all over the globe.



Her most recent years were spent devouring books, music and movies, and gathering Donlin, Beaulac and Vaugeois genealogy. She shared her enthusiasm with everyone, whether it was a newspaper article, a concert at Interlochen, or a grandchild's accomplishment. A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 24, at St. Andrews Church, 8190 Lincoln Rd, Beulah, with a light lunch to follow. Reverands Bob McQuilkin and Jack Harnish will be presiding. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Benzonia Public Library. Jeannette Marie Donlin (née Beaulac), was welcomed to Heaven on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. She was born Feb. 10, 1930, in Detroit, Michigan, the third of five children, of Rosa and Charles Beaulac. She is survived by sisters, Theresa Hohl and Rita Hickey; and brother, Ed (Mary Ann) Beaulac; brother-in-law, Dick (Cathy) Baily; children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Her husband Jack, parents, and sister, Gabrielle Mandeville and sister-in-law, Gini, pre-decease her.Jeannette grew up in Detroit, attended St. Brigid's Catholic School and Immaculata High School. She married John (Jack) Donlin, on Aug. 30, 1952. They had eight children: Judy (Jerry Stormer) Donlin, Patrick Donlin, Nancy (Thom) Harris, Diane (Scott) Firman, Ed Donlin, Jim (Thuy) Donlin, Mary (Paul) Zaremba, and Suzanne Donlin. She doted on her grandchildren, Rosa (Doug) Lauber, Chelsea Rogers, Leslie (Andrew) Hughes, Mariposa (Olly Phillis) Stormer, Kristal Firman, Ted (Shelby) Donlin, Courtney (Shane) Garber, Sally (Mike) Murphy, Jackson Stormer, Keena Gilbert, Baily Donlin, Wren Gilbert, Eddie Donlin, Trey Gilbert, Seth and Renee Harris, Audrey Zaremba, Claire Zaremba and Kennedy Moore She was blessed with four great-grandchildren and another one expected.Jeannette found her talent with art, first with collectible antiques. She built a business of restoring, showing, and selling turn of the century furniture and unique items. It was a common sight to see her come home with a car full of objects, which she painstakingly refurbished back into their original state.Jeannette also took painting lessons, and created many beautiful pictures, which she framed herself. She loved re-decorating, and could always visualize the finished design. Her family and friends were the beneficiaries of her many talents.Jeannette remained active all her life. She loved her bike groups, her kayak group, PEO, and Garden Club, because of the many friends she made. She was a world traveler, having taken many trips all over the globe.Her most recent years were spent devouring books, music and movies, and gathering Donlin, Beaulac and Vaugeois genealogy. She shared her enthusiasm with everyone, whether it was a newspaper article, a concert at Interlochen, or a grandchild's accomplishment. A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 24, at St. Andrews Church, 8190 Lincoln Rd, Beulah, with a light lunch to follow. Reverands Bob McQuilkin and Jack Harnish will be presiding. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Benzonia Public Library. Published in The Benzie County Record Patriot from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Benzie County Record Patriot Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close