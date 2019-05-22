HONOR-Jerald "Jerry" Leroy Richardson, 88, passed away peacefully Friday, April 19, 2019, at Munson Medical Center, in Traverse City. He was born August 21, 1930, in Muskegon, the son of Bert and Martha (Dezelski) Richardson.

Jerry graduated from Honor High School, and served in the US Army during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge, he worked as a Tool Maker for General Motors for 37 years. Jerry and his late wife, Joan, retired to Platte Lake and enjoyed more than 30 years at their cottage home. He was a devoted husband and father, who will be remembered as a selfless and humble man, who lived his life helping others.

Jerry is survived by: his children, Douglas (Teri) Richardson, Dianne (Cliff) Brunner, and David Richardson; his beloved grandchildren, Ben Richardson, Lindsey Richardson, Nicole Richardson, and Austin Brunner; his brothers, Harold Richardson, Delbert Richardson, and Edward Richardson; his sisters, Barbara (Robert) Farster and Sally Bell; his dear friend, Jill McPherson; and many nieces and nephews.

On January 30, 1962, Jerry married Joan Virginia Rockwell, who preceded him in death on August 1, 2014, after 62 years of marriage. He was also preceded in death by: his parents; his great-grandson, Sawyer Starnes; and his brother, John Richardson

Friends and family may pay their respects at a memorial service at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019, at First Congregational U.C.C., 901 Barber Street, Benzonia, Michigan 49616. The Reverend Patty Higgins will officiate.

The Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangements.