Joan Maxine Zatkovic, age 94 of Owosso passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.

Joan was the beloved daughter of Allen and Donna (Luxford) Blacklock, born in Elberta, Mich. on Dec. 12, 1925.

Joan graduated from Elberta-Frankfort High School and was an enthusiastic cheerleader. She attended Central Michigan University earning a bachelor's degree in education. She taught in the Elberta Public Schools for twenty years before joining the Owosso Public Schools for twenty-five years, retiring from Central Elementary School. She was a talented educator and treasured her students. During her forty five years of teaching she touched countless young lives.

Joan was a fierce advocate for the rights of women. She was a lifelong member of the American Association of University women and proudly served as president for a time. She was a board member of the YWCA, focusing on promoting awareness and safety for victims of domestic violence. She was a lifelong supporter of the Democratic Party as anyone who met her quickly learned.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Owosso.

Joan had many friends and enjoyed a tradition of luncheons with other educators. She was a member of the Birthday Club for many years where she relished leading the singing.

Joan was known for her sharp wit and sense of style. She was truly one of a kind.

Joan loved her family dearly and especially enjoyed time with her grandsons.

Joan leaves behind to honor her memory her daughter, Mary (Michael) Vuckovich; grandsons, Anthony (Anastasia) Vuckovich and Andrew (Katherine) Vuckovich; great grandson, Victor; and other loving family and friends.

She was predeceased by her dear parents and cherished brothers Jack, Charles and Thomas and husbands Richard Penfold and Thomas Zatkovic.

Cremation has taken place and a Memorial service Is planned for next summer in Elberta,Michigan.

In lieu of contributions please stay safe and treasure your loved ones during this pandemic that claimed her life.