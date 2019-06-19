John Bailey

HONOR -- John Bailey, 76, passed from this world in the early morning hours of June 9, 2019, after a long battle with cardio vascular disease and diabetes.

John was a proud Anishinaabe, an Odawa from the Grand River Band and Black Wolf Clan. John was born at his family home in Honor, which he referred to as the "Center of the Universe". John spent his life working to better himself and his fellow Native People. John was a devoted family man. He deeply loved his wife Maren, and his son, Phillip, and worked hard to make a good life for them. John always wanted things to be equal and fair for all people, and spent his life working with various organizations and groups, creating programs that would make lives better in the present and for future generations. John was an eloquent public speaker, and used his knowledge of Native Culture and World History to educate and inform others of how all our paths must align to create a better future.

John spent many years being the Master of Ceremonies at many Michigan Native Pow-Wows. Those weekend gatherings were very dear to him and the people he shared them with. John never stopped trying to effect positive change in the world. He felt that his actions would create ripples that would inspire others to act. For years he would answer the phone by saying, "ready for a revolution". He wanted people to not talk, but act to make change happen. John shared his knowledge freely, and wished for others to take what they learned and continue on their path of seeking knowledge and education. John loved his family and instilled the value of the power of this love in all he knew. John had a sense of humor and wit that he loved to share with everyone he met. His power of observation was keen, and there wasn't much you could fool him with. His presence could fill a room. Each step he took held purpose and a true sense of pride. He loved reading Western themed books and movies and never tired of them. John loved boxing and would not move from the T.V. when a "bout" was on. John loved all things in nature and the beauty of Northern Michigan. John spent his early years driving motorcycles, in flat track races, until he saw the risk was greater than the thrill. He lived and dreamed big, and had the personality and presence to match. He touched many lives by just being who he was.

There are so many wonderful things about John that can't be fully told here. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Robert Bailey; grandmother, Cathryn Madagame; father, Clarence Bailey; mother, Irene (Denemy) Bailey; sister, Kathryn Bailey and brother, Charles Bailey.

He is survived by his wife, Maren Bailey; son, Phillip Bailey; sister, Marilyn Bailey; son-in-law, Brian Liggins; nephews, Derek Bailey, Nimkees Bailey, Kihew Bailey and Maengun Bailey; and his dear pal, Goldie. She will miss his lap and their naps together. John dearly loved his nephews, and wants nothing but the very best for them always.

Services were held for John on Thursday, June 13. John would want you all to know that instead of being part of a problem, be part of a solution.

In lieu of flowers, John wants you to donate to the .

Jowett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service handled the arrangements.

Fred C. Ely

INTERLOCHEN -- Fred C. Ely, 94, of Interlochen, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, at Munson Hospice House in Traverse City.

Born June 8, 1924, in Detroit, he resided there until 1978. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence F. and Mary E. (Woodruff) Ely, and by his sister, Eloise Gibbings.

Fred is survived by his wife of 71 years, Pat R. (McLean) Ely; son and daughter-in-law, Steven W. and Vickie L. (Johnson) Ely of Beulah; and daughter, Rainie Ely of Houghton Lake. Steven and Vickie gave him two grandsons whom he loved very much and who very much loved him, Chad A. Ely, of Interlochen, and Nathan P. Ely of Cedar. They, in turn, gave him four beautiful great-grandchildren. Chad's children, Gavin, age 9, and Keegan, age 3 (mother, Rebecca Budreau of Beulah). Nathan's children, Ella, age 7, and Waylon, age 2 (mother, Kristin Spangler of Cedar).

Fred was an admired and acclaimed artisan, teacher, and WWII veteran. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend and will be sorely missed by all. His lighthearted humor could always bring a smile (especially to Pat), and the knowledge and talent of whatever he set his hand to brought much joy and awe.

Fred served in the U.S. Army (1947-1949) where he helped build airstrips in the South Pacific. Even then, he had a love for building and took pride in what he helped create there. In 1949, he graduated from Lawrence Tech, in Detroit, with an architectural engineering degree. After working for various firms in the Detroit area, he and a partner opened their own called "Architects and Planners" where they focused primarily on commercial design.

While raising his children, he enjoyed many creative outlets, such as: furniture and jewelry making, constructing rod and reels, wood turning, and carving waterfowl. It was later however, after moving to Interlochen, that he would discover his true passion and that which brought most notoriety: Nantucket Lightship Basketry and Inuit Art.

By the time he moved up north in 1978, Fred was becoming known for and selling his beautifully carved ducks. At that time, semi-retired, he continued to do some architectural work in the Grand Traverse/Benzie County area for a few more years. Mostly he enjoyed his family, the beautiful Platte River (which he resided next to), playing Santa Claus for area organizations, his carving guild, hobbies, and all the artisan friends he made.

His love for Nantucket Baskets began on a trip to Cape Cod in 1984 when he first encountered them. Not until 15 years of honing his craft did he consider them "sell worthy." It was during this time he became interested in and studied Inuit Art, which he incorporated into many of his baskets.

Now Fred is considered one of the country's top contemporary basketmakers, and his baskets can be found in some of the most prestigious homes on Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket Island. His award-winning work has been featured in museums, books, and magazines. His baskets have been continually shown (on loan) in the Nantucket Lightship Basket Museum on Nantucket Island since his debut showing there and have influenced basketmakers with their innovation, artistry, and design. His work was also featured in the local artist section last summer at the Dennos Museum, in Traverse City, where he donated a permanent piece.

Over the years, Fred has demonstrated and taught his craft to many. Along with his unique baskets -- decorated with his carvings of ebony and ivory, gold and whale baleen---he also made gold Nantucket basket necklaces, turned whale bone bowls, and Inuit pipes and rattles.

Fred is a lifetime honorary member of the Association of Michigan Basketmakers and is highly esteemed by them. Three revolving prizes are awarded each year at their convention in honor of him for participants' basket artistry: two gold Nantucket basket necklaces and a gold bell which he made and donated to the association. They are proudly worn for a whole year by those who earn them.

Fred, we will miss your quick wit, love of good food, and enjoyment of life, but mostly for all the beauty you have brought to the world with your creations.

A luncheon, reception and time of sharing will begin at noon on Monday, July 1, 2019, in the barn at St. Ambrose Cellars in Beulah. Please bring a memory, picture, or piece of Fred's art to share.

Mary Jane Franklin

Mary Jane Franklin rejoined her loving husband Stanley on June 6, 2019, at the age of 89.

Mary Jane and her twin sister Margaret were born on April 8, 1930, to Lawrence and Beryl Abbott in Manistee, Michigan.

She was preceded in death by husband, Stanley Paul in 1985; brothers, Lawrence and Richard Abbott; brother-in-law, John Bilsky; and sisters-in-law, Eleanor and Doris Abbott.

Surviving are her daughter, Margaret "Peg" Beryl Franklin, of Grand Rapids; son, Timothy Paul (Margaret) Franklin, of Kalamazoo; granddaughter, Abigail (Joseph) Franklin-Bly, of Kalamazoo; and her twin sister, Margaret Haynes Bilsky, of Grand Rapids.

After graduating from Frankfort High School, Mary Jane attended Central Michigan University and graduated with a bachelor degree then went on to get her masters degree from Western Michigan University. Mary Jane was a teacher for Grand Rapids Public Schools then moved to Wyoming Public Schools. She was very active with the Wyoming Education Association.

Mary Jane loved traveling in her motor home, and took several cruises and trips to Europe. She spent her winters in Nokomis, Florida.

Mary Jane was a longtime active member of Park Congregational Church, serving in many capacities as well as the choir. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the funeral home, with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Michigan Chapter.

Robert James Laffleur

Robert James Laffleur, son of Fredrick D. Laffleur (deceased) and Devonna A. Crosby, 49, passed away June 12, 2019, in Manistee, Michigan.

Robert was born in Traverse City, Michigan, on Sept. 24, 1969. He later went to and graduated from Benzie Central High School in the class of 1987.

Robert met his wife, Shannon Philo, and they married on July 24, 1993. Robert was a loving son, husband, father and grandfather. He loved spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed snowmobiling in the U.P. with Ralph Morgetson, Steve Kirbach, and Tobyn Kirbach as well as spending summers in the U.P. with friends and family.

He enjoyed hunting with Michael, Chad, Wes, Todd, Doug, Vern and Wayne back when life wasn't so busy. Robert enjoyed going to the racetrack to watch Steve and Tobyn Kirbach race on the weekends. He enjoyed looking for rocks in the U.P. during summer vacation for projects he started around the house.

Most of all, he loved spending time with his granddaughters, especially taking them for ice cream, reading to them, and simply eating their pretend food. He enjoyed working with his hands, whether it be building houses, fixing up his grandpa's old tables, or helping his daughter with projects. He was a strong, loving man who you could always count on.

Robert is survived in death by his wife, Shannon Laffleur (Philo); daughter, Michelle Laffeur (Gary Baker); granddaughters, Shae Laffleur-Baker and Luna Laffleur-Baker; mother, Devonna Crosby; aunts, Nancy Stilwell, Mynra Mallison (Jim Mallison) and Ruth Laffleur; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Robert is proceeded in death by his father, Frederick Laffleur; sister, Peggy Jo Laffleur; grandmother and grandfather, Laffleur, grandmother and grandfather Crosby; mother-in-law, Linda Philo; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, at the Eden Hill Church. Burial will be held in Thompsonville Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Jowett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Benzonia.