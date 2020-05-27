John Charles Eipperle
1934 - 2020
FRANKFORT -- John Charles Eipperle, 86, died May 17, 2020, while living at The Maples.John was born Jan. 25, 1934, in Monroe Township, to his parents, Carl and Esther Eipperle.John was a proud veteran and patriot, who honorably served from 1954 to 1956 in the United States Army. On Jan. 13, 1979, John married the love of his life, Nancy Donley.John was never one to sit for long. He was always working on various projects around the farm and driving trucks. He retired from Operating Engineer 324 after 40 years. He also retired from Luedtke Engineering. John also had strong religious beliefs. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church for many years.John is survived by his wife, Nancy; children, Angela (Dana) Anderson, Pamela (Robert) Gilbert, Mark (Edmalyn) Eipperle, Melissa Eipperle and Barbara Waters; stepdaughters, Laura (Greg) Burmingham and Debra Donley; sister-in-law, Helen Eipperle; and brother-in-law, Roger Heiden; 17 grandchildren, twenty nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.John is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Marion; sister, Nancy; sister, Barbara Dick; brother-in-law, Clayton Dick; and great-grandson, Davyn Burmingham; and Helen Wenn, the mother of his children.Memorial contributions can be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church, The Maples, and the Frankfort American Legion.

Published in Benzie County Record Patriot on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
