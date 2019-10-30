BEAR LAKE-John Joseph McGregor Jr., 68, lost his battle with cancer on September 23, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family.

John was born November 11, 1950, one of seven children, to John Joseph and Joanna Margaret (Palker) McGregor, in Detroit. His siblings, Joanne (Ervin) Kressley, of Traverse City; Sylvia (Rodney) Ronning, of Livingston, LA; Dorothy (Michael) Wegenka, of Livingston, LA; MaryAnn (Jim) Pennington, of Port Charlotte, FL.; Laurie Love (McGregor), Manistee.

John, along with his brother and sisters, attended catholic schools in the Detroit area. As young boys, Pat and John delivered newspapers, which also involved a few mischievous acts. As a young man, John worked in a gas station, did roofing, and maintenance around the Detroit area. He also worked in one of the automotive assembly plants.

John met and married Judy Donnelly, they were blessed with three children, Robert (Brenda) McGregor, of Mesick; Greg (Angela) McGregor, of Traverse City; and Marylin Leahy-McGregor, of Elberta.

After moving to northern Michigan, John worked for many years for Craig Stoops at Craig's Salvage in Benzonia. John married Lucy Fewins. Lucy and John enjoyed the birth of a daughter, Angela McGregor, of Thompsonville. In later years, John drove a semi-truck for Nugent Farms, transporting fruit products for Graceland Fruits. John also worked for DBX/Leelanau Fruit.

John was always accompanied by his buddy, Sam, a rescue dog, that was his road companion. He also enjoyed his grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He loved the outdoors, doing yard projects or working in the garage, but the one true enjoyment was riding motorcycles with his wife, family and friends.

John was preceded in death by both parents; brother-in-law, Rodney Ronning; and youngest sister, Laurie Love.

John is survived by his wife of 20 years, Jan (Porter) McGregor.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, November 2, at Eden Bible Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Pastor Caleb Simerson officiating. In lieu of flowers, monetary gifts may be directed to Jan McGregor. The McGregor's would like to share a special thank you to Heartland Hospice of Traverse City. Arrangements provided by Jowett Family Funeral Home.