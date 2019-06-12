John V. Bailey

HONOR -- John V. Bailey, 76, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Munson Medical Center.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, at Jowett Family Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service.

Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home.

Christine Harriett Donley

ARCADIA -- Christine Harriett Donley, 76, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Paul Oliver Living and Rehabilitation Center, in Frankfort.

She was born March 21, 1943, in Detroit, the daughter of Neil and Louise (Hanson) Rennie.

Christine retired from the Benzie County Medical Care Facility where she worked as a Dietary Assistant. She attended Arcadia United Methodist Church.

Christine enjoyed spending the winter months in Haines City, Florida, where she had many friends and a busy social life. She also enjoyed baking and camping. Most of all, Christine cherished time spend with her family, especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Christine is survived by her sons, Todd (Debbie) Gilbert, of Benzonia, David Gilbert, of Traverse City, Edson (Julie) Forrester, of Paradise, and Stanley (Mary Jo) Forrester, of Grayling; her stepdaughter, Laura (Gregory) Birmingham, of Grand Rapids; her grandchildren, Zach, Sam, Bailey, Jacob, Frank, Jessica, Kayla, Alexia, Emily, McKenzie, Gregg, Paul, and Randy; her great-grandchildren, Maci, Lakelyn, Marshall, Layla, Hannah, Jacob, Hailey, Colton, Addison, Caleb, Lauryn, Adyson, Mackena, and Blake; her siblings, Davina Schneider, Emelia Rennie, and Stanley Rennie; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

On May 27, 1989, in Frankfort, Christine married James W. Donley who preceded her in death on May 27, 2002. She was also preceded in death by her parents; her grandson, Joshua Carpenter; and her brothers, Neil Rennie and Robert Rennie.

Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Arcadia United Methodist Church, in Arcadia, with Lay Servant Betty Hull officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Paul Oliver Living and Rehabilitation Center or to Munson Hospice.

The Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.bennett-barzfuneralhome.com.

Dr. Philip Edward Hill

There will be a celebration of the life of Dr. Philip Edward Hill at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Congregational Summer Assembly meeting house in Pilgrim, Michigan.

Dr. Hill died of heart failure at home on the morning of Feb. 8, 2019. Although Phil was diminished by dementia in recent years, he lived happily and comfortably with his beloved wife, Elizabeth Berry Rodgers, in their home on Crystal Lake.

Phil and Elizabeth were married on May 1, 2000, in Huntsville, Alabama, where Elizabeth had worked as a biologist for NASA. Their romance began on the shores of Lake Michigan and took them on adventures across the country, visiting friends and family, as they began their life together. The years Phil spent with Elizabeth were the most contented of his life. In addition to their travels, Phil spent time golfing at Crystal Downs, where he served on the Board of Governors, and taught CPR for several years. Active in the Frankfort community, Phil was a member of Rotary, The Benzie Area Historical Society, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. Philip was an enthusiastic Hickory Stick golfer, participating in regional and national tournaments, and collecting and refurbishing antique clubs. Phil and Elizabeth spent winter months in Southern Pines, North Carolina, where they enjoyed an active and rewarding time of golf, being with friends, and exploring. They opened their lovely home on Crystal Lake to many visitors, who came to share time and the beautiful scenery of Northern Michigan. Bookending the summer of 2008, Phil shot two holes in one on Crystal Downs golf course. He was a lucky man indeed.

Philip Hill was born on Jan. 8, 1937, in Fort Madison, Iowa, to Ernest Lynn Hill and Marguerite Hill (nee Campbell). Both parents were educators, and relocated to Roseville, Illinois, where they raised their family. An athlete and a scholar, Philip was awarded a full scholarship to play football at Iowa State University in Ames, where he played all four years. He held the record for Most Passing Yards in his sophomore year, 1956. At Iowa State he had the honor to be coached by Jim Myers, who went on to coach the Dallas Cowboys. More importantly, Phil met there Pamela Hewitt from Peoria, Illinois, who became his wife in December of 1958. After receiving his bachelor's degree at Iowa State, Phil was awarded a scholarship to attend University of Illinois College of Medicine.

He earned his medical degree in 1963, and was drafted to the Medical Corp of the US Army, in 1964. He spent a year at Fort Sam Houston, then served as a Medical Officer in the 93rd Evacuation Hospital in Long Binh, South Vietnam, until July 1966. Phil kept in touch and reunited with the people with whom he served until the end of his life. Returning to civilian life he did his internship and residency at Wayne County General Hospital in Detroit. Philip went on to complete a fellowship in Cardiology at University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor, in 1969.

Phil and Pam moved with their young family to Petoskey in 1970. As the first cardiologist north of Grand Rapids, Dr. Hill was a founding member of the Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery Group at the Burns Clinic in Petoskey. He created beautiful terraced rock gardens around their home on Bay View Heights Drive, and spent memorable time with family at their rustic cottage on Wegwas Lake, in the Upper Peninsula. Fishing for walleye, exploring two-tracks and hunting wild blueberries, he instilled a love of nature in his children. Phil was a member of the Bay View Country Club where he teed up every chance he could.

In 1985, Phil moved to Chicago and married Barbara Naftzger and became a member of the Cardiology group at MacNeal Hospital, in Berwyn, Illinois. In 1989, Dr. Hill was a research fellow in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology at University of Virginia Hospital in Charlottesville, Virginia. In 1990, Phil and Barbara moved to Youngstown, Ohio, where Phil became the director of Cardiac Electrophysiology at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

After Phil's marriage to Barbara ended in 1997, he treated himself to a trip of a lifetime, a tour of the historic links golf courses of Scotland. Phil moved back to Crystal Lake, where he spent time golfing and socializing with friends from near and far. In 1999, a friend suggested that Phil accompany him to a summer picnic at Michabou Shores, where Phil had the very good fortune to meet Elizabeth, who was on vacation at her family's summer cottage on Lake Michigan. It took some cajoling, but Phil secured a date with her; she returned his love for her until he died.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Rodgers, of Frankfort, Michigan; his children, Kimberly Lohr (James), of Traverse City, Michigan; Toni Hill, of Cedar, Michigan; Douglas Hill (Jan), of Harbor Springs, Michigan; Peter Hill (Caroline), of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; his stepchildren, Steve and Diane Naftzger, Bruce and Suzie Leinbach, David and Katie Naftzger; his grandchildren, Megan Madison (Ruben Brosbe), Kaitlin Madison, Aaron Madison, Robbie Lohr, Eleanor Hill, MacKenzie Hill, Riley Hill and Claramae Hill; sister, Ann Lannan, of Bettendorf, Iowa; sister-in-law, Janet Hill, of Rock Island, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews.

The family expresses unbounded gratitude to the Hospice of Michigan team, who, for two years, cared tirelessly for Phil, in body, mind, and spirit; thanks also to the compassionate caretakers from both Benzie Senior Resources and Comfort Keepers.

Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service Benzonia, Michigan.

Michelle Nicole Master

Michelle Nicole Master, commonly known as Em, died May 24, 2019, at the Hospice House in Traverse City, Michigan.

She was born April 16, 1978, daughter of LuAnn Elwell, David Master (deceased), Michael Elwell, and granddaughter of Marlene Elwell. She was born in Royal Oak, Michigan, where she graduated from Detroit Country Day School, followed by Georgetown University, with a bachelor's degree in marketing and international business, and a minor in French.

She then lived, learned, struggled, and thrived in New York City for 10 years where her passions for healthy living, eating, healing, creating raw desserts, dancing, writing, and self-awareness were ignited. She ultimately resided in Los Angeles where she felt truly connected to the potential of living her life fully and passionately. Although she worked as a private raw food chef, her goal was to inspire others through truth, love, courage, knowledge, grace, and determination toward the pursuit of one's passions.

After being misdiagnosed, she was ultimately diagnosed with Stage III Metastatic Breast Cancer in 2015. She continued to live life on her terms and treat her body according to her beliefs. Em moved to Frankfort in May of 2018 to be with her mother and remaining family.

Although the challenges were difficult and painful, she remained fearless, determined, passionate, present, and authentic. She was and will always be our stiletto warrior of strength, vulnerability, and beauty. Em will be dearly missed for her positive energy. If you could capture the glow of the sun and the mystery of the moon, you would find Michelle.

Michelle is survived by her family members, Kris and Ed Burke, Bob and Barb Berndt, Lisa and Michael Cheney, John Berndt, Todd and Deb Duncan, Kathi and Joe Johnson, Dave and Sue Elwell, Andy and Jan Blinder, Charlie Master; as well as numerous cousins, extended family, and friends.

Michelle is proceeded in death by her father, David J. Masters; and her aunt, Sheryl Duncan.

A private celebration of Michelle will take place this summer.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to METAVIVOR.org (for advanced MBC support) or Animal Welfare League of Benzie County.

Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, Frankfort and Benzonia.

Betty Milarch

ARCADIA --Betty Milarch, 94, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.

Graveside internment will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, at the Fairview Cemetery, in Bear Lake. The cemetery is located on the north side of Potter Road just east of Linderman Road.