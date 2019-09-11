Joseph Donald Miller, a longtime resident of Benzie County, died unexpectedly on September 1, 2019, at the age of 48, as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

He was born February 27, 1971, in Columbus Ohio, to Frank Miller and Sandy Lawrence. Early childhood years spent living in Ohio, Florida and Louisiana, before moving to Benzie County. He grew up attending the Benzie Schools, graduating from Frankfort High School where he was a member of the National Honor Society and the football team.

Joe attended two years at MSU after which he became a 911 dispatcher, for over 20 years working for Benzie County, Kent County and Grand Traverse County, where he has been employed for many years. He truly enjoyed his job and the feeling of comradery with his working family. His current position was 911 database coordinator, which he held for the last three years.

Joe enjoyed sketching and was an excellent artist. He opened his own small tattoo shop. He, himself has many tattoos, which most of, he did himself. He enjoyed his music, playing the guitar and harmonica. When the sun shined, you'd find Joe and his long-time girlfriend, Rene Papineau, kayaking or enjoying a ride on his "Harley". He always found time for his family and friends. Joe was patient, precise, kind and gentle with a calming presence, and always willing to help.

Joe is survived by his son, Trevor Miller, and daughter, Shelby Miller; parents, John and Sandy Lawrence; brothers, Frank (Shelley) Miller, Matt (Karen) Miller, John (Becky) Lawrence, Geoff Miller; sisters, Cortney Miller Lamb and Brenda (Mark) Cleghorn. Several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Joe was preceded in death by his son, Connor Miller.

Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 14, at the Eden Bible Church, with Pastor Caleb Simerson officiating. Arrangements provided by Jowett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service.