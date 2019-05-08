BENZONIA-Joyce Ann Stortz, 88, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at The Maples in Frankfort. She was born December 3, 1930, in Detroit, the daughter of Ernie and Gladys (Kuerth) Hanes.

Joyce worked as Activities Director of the Grand Traverse County Senior Center. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing and knitting. She was a warm and friendly woman who cherished time spent with loved ones and friends.

Joyce is survived by: her children, Ruth (Gerald) Zeller, of Benzonia; Lawrence "Larry" (Lefa) Minor, of North Carolina; and Phyllis Minor, of Elk Rapids; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Joyce was preceded in death by: her husband, Lawrence "Doc" Irving Minor; her parents; and her daughter, Carolyn Bennett.

Cremation has taken place at the Benzie Area Crematory, in Beulah, and no services will be held.

The Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangements.