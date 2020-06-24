Joyce Elaine Tenerelli-Climie

Joyce Elaine Tenerelli-Climie, 83, passed away peacefully June 12, 2020. She was born July 27, 1936, to Mary Weitzel (Bodek) and Joseph Miller. She grew up in Flint, MI and worked at AC Spark Plug, where she met and married the father of her children, Tony Tenerelli, who predeceases her in death. In 1980, she met her soulmate, Dale Climie, and remained married to him until 2009, when he unexpectedly passed away. Joyce and Dale spent a majority of their life together in Frankfort, MI while enjoying the winter months in Sebring, FL.

Exceptionally good looking, Joyce was selected as a beauty contest runner-up for AC Spark Plug and went on to pursue a brief modeling career. Considered the most lively and bubbly person to be around, she will be remembered as someone who could make friends with just about anyone. She loved to bowl, play Euchre, cribbage, and shuffleboard. She was the consummate Mother and Grandmother to her four children, three stepchildren, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Not a day went by where Joyce did not acknowledge and demonstrate her love and affection for her children and grandchildren.

Her final days were spent at Bishop Hills Assisted Living where she was warmly received and, not surprisingly, immediately became a lively participant in the facility's activities.

Joyce leaves behind her sister, Betty Jane Nappo; four children, Andrea (Brian) Gesner, Annette (Mark) Lemke, Sandy (Steve) Peterson and Joe (Amy) Tenerelli; and her three step children, Dale (Terri) Climie, Patti (Patrick) Hassett and Steve (Julie) Climie; as well as many, many nephews and nieces, Joyce's brother, Fred Weitzel, predeceases her in death.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., on June 26, 2020 at Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church, 4865 11 Mile Road NE, Rockford, MI 49341, with visitation immediately prior beginning at 10 a.m. Burial service immediately following the funeral at Rockford Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Joyce would be honored if you made contributions to Bishop Hills Assisted Living, 4951 11 Mile Rd NE, Rockford, MI 49341, or Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy, 401 Hackensack Ave., 9th Floor, Hackensack, NJ 07601.

Caroline Ellen Davy

Caroline Ellen Davy, 56, died June 3, 2020 at her home in Traverse City.

She was born in Detroit, in 1964, the daughter of Thomas and Sharron Davy. Caroline grew up in Plymouth, Michigan. She was a finalist in the National Merit Scholarship Program and graduated from Plymouth Canton High School. She earned a letter in soccer in high school and Wells College.

Caroline went on to receive a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Michigan, in Ann Arbor. She married Byron Williams in 1989, and taught middle school in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights. She retired from teaching and moved with her husband to a home on Little Platte Lake.

Caroline loved to ski after learning at Mt. Brighton and Crystal Mountain. She became an excellent skier and worked as a ski instructor at Crystal Mountain. Later, she became a certified level III professional ski instructor, while employed at the ski school, at Snowbird Resort in Utah.

Caroline's mother, Sharron Davy passed away recently. She is survived by her father, Thomas Davy, of Frankfort; siblings Anne Davy Erblich, of Scottsdale, AZ, and Thomas Davy, of Frederick, MD; nephews and niece, Gordon and Henry Davy, William and Violet Erblich.

Caroline will share a Celebration of Life with her mother in September.

Arrangements are by Jowett Family Funeral Home.

Wallace 'Andy'1 Andre Mollema

FRANKFORT-Wallace "Andy" Andre Mollema, 76, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.

Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020, at First Congregational Church, in Frankfort, with Pastor Dinah Haag officiating.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Frankfort Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.