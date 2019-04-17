Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Ann "Judy" Dowdal.

Judith 'Judy' Ann Dowdal

FRANKFORT -- Judith "Judy" Ann Dowdal, formerly of Waterford, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019.

She was born Jan. 4, 1942, in Detroit, the daughter of James and Grace (Ashley) Dowdal.

Judy was an active little girl. She enjoyed playing in the dirt with her toy cowboys, horses, barns and corrals. She was the best wild strawberry picker and a great tree climber. A true country girl! Judy loved riding horses and playing baseball, tennis and badminton. She was a tap dancer and a piano player, and she was an excellent swimmer and card player. She loved reading all kinds of books, especially poetry, and she was a lover of nature and animals.

Judy graduated from Mt. Clemens High School, in 1960. She continued her education at Central Michigan University, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree, in 1964. She went on to Oakland University, earning her Master's Degree in 1966, before acquiring her credentials for Social Work. She had several jobs before finally working for Oakland County in Child Protective Services, a position she held for 25 years, retiring in 1996.

Following her retirement, Judy moved to Frankfort to be near her longtime friend, Bonnie Warren, and her husband. She liked living back in the country again. Settling in to her new home, Judy worked at The Maples and gained many friends.

Judy is survived by her sister, Mary McClure, of Frankfort; her doggie, Ziggy; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, James Ashley Dowdal; her cat, Midnight; and her dog, Gladys.

No services will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Benzie County Animal Control or to Wings of Wonder.

The family would like to thank the staff of Paul Oliver Living and Rehabilitation Center and Munson Hospice for their excellent services and care given to Judy.

The Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.bennett-barzfuneralhome.com.

John C. Hopewell Jr.

MESICK -- John C Hopewell Jr., 90, died April 7, 2019.

Private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by Jowett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Benzonia.

Ann Marie Johnson

THOMPSONVILLE -- Ann Marie Johnson, died suddenly on April 9, 2019.

She was born June 12, 1959, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the daughter of Fred J. Johnson and Lola Johnson Lung.

She was a 1977 graduate of Lincoln Consolidated High School, in Ypsilanti, Michigan. She attended Eastern Michigan University, in Ypsilanti, Michigan, and earned a nursing degree from Northwestern Michigan College, in Traverse City, Michigan.

Ann was an avid outdoors-woman and lover of nature. She enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, gardening and vacationing, in Grand Marais. She prided herself on developing a beautiful flower garden each year that attracted a variety of wildlife, and especially hummingbirds, her favorite. She was a creative soul and had a variety of hobbies throughout her life: music, dance and singing, guitar and violin, photography and stained glass. Ann was generous and loving and showered her family and friends with affection, but also had a competitive side that earned her a championship title in arm wrestling. As a nurse and care giver she was attentive and caring to all of her patients, and made it a point to get to know each of them to provide the best care.

Ann was survived by her daughter, Jodi (Brendan) Bohnhorst and grandson Oliver; stepdaughter, Andrea Griffin; mother, Lola Lung; sisters, Sandra (Ed) Scarbrough, Joyce (Tim) Antel; special friend, David Childs; stepsisters, Kim (Joe) Flees, Michelle (Perry) Tiernan, Deborah Lung Canfield; and stepbrother, Larry (Tammy) Lung Jr.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ann was preceded in death by her father, Fred J. Johnson; husband, RG Griffin; and stepfather, Larry E. Lung.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the Honor Congregational Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of ones choice in memory of Ann.

Jowett Family Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

James W. Kirt

BEULAH -- James W. Kirt, died March 28, 2019.

Jimmy always worked and always drove a new car. His buddy, Alli, waited for him at the door every night. Alli will now take care of Jimmy's sister, Suzanne Strom and her husband, Richard, with whom he resided. He loved to help whomever he could, however he could, to have time with family, and he truly enjoyed mowing with his riding lawn mower.

He came into the world Nov. 8, 1955, to Betty Radich and Raymond Kirt, in Traverse City. He moved to Dearborn when his mother married Peter Radich, where he graduated from Crestwood High School. His parents have all predeceased him. He joined them March 28, 2019. His brother, Tom Kirt; and sisters, Patricia Kearney and Janie Kirt, have also passed away.

Jimmy's work started at Lona's Pizza as a delivery driver. Then on to the Dearborn Country Club in the kitchen. He moved up to Beulah in 1997, and started working at Frankfort Manufacturing, then the Meijer store, in Traverse City. Jimmy retired from Sam's Club, where he worked the past 12 years, in maintenance. He formed many strong and wonderful bonds with coworkers and customers over his life.

While he didn't have children of his own, he always had kids who were special to him in his life, nieces, Sabra (Jerry) Boyle, of Beulah, Michigan, Tammie (Scott) Welch, of Front Royal, Virginia, Patricia (John) McDermott, of Highland, Michigan. There are several great-nieces and -nephews who were special to him, too. His sister, Suzanne Strom and husband, Richard, survive him and already greatly miss Jimmy.

Jimmy will be interred at Memorial Gardens in Traverse City, Michigan, next to his mother and stepfather and grandparents.

At the family's suggestion, donations may be made to Children's Cancer Fund or The Animal Welfare League of Benzie County. Thanks to the Jowett Funeral Home for their help at such a difficult time.

A memorial service will take place later this summer. Please join the family to remember and celebrate Jimmy's life.

Services are being handled by Jowett Family Funeral Home in Benzonia.

Eugene Theodore Kissling

MANISTEE -- Eugene Theodore Kissling, of Manistee, 79, died April 10, 2019.

Arrangements will be announced for a later date.

Arrangements are by Jowett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Benzonia.

Dr. Lois J. Martindale

LANSING -- Lois J. Martindale died peacefully in her sleep on March 19, 2019, of natural causes, at age 88. She resided in Benzonia, Michigan, for 30 years, before moving to Lansing in 2015, to be closer to family.

Lois was born on July 7, 1930, in Highland Park, Michigan, the daughter of the Reverend Waldo and Mildred (Hunt) Martindale. She spent her early childhood in Detroit, went through elementary school in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and returned to Michigan, where she graduated from Flushing High School. She attended the Northern Baptist Theological Seminary in Chicago, and later received a Bachelor of Theology (Th.B.) degree from William Tyndale College.

She enjoyed many years as a Methodist minister. She also obtained several degrees from Wayne State University in Detroit, including a Ph.D. in Family and Medical Sociology. She spent the latter part of her career as a therapist, first in the Detroit area, and later in northern Michigan, where she retired in Benzonia.

She lived for over 35 years with her life partner, Ruth Alice (Raye) Rosen. Lois derived great pleasure form traveling and enjoyed gardening, bird watching, hiking, camping and fishing, and teaching her grandchildren how to fish. Other interests included caring for and loving her dogs and cats, gourmet cooking, reading, photography, music, and spending time with friends and family. Anyone who knew Lois knew how much she loved planning, anticipating, preparing and eating food. This was one of her greatest joys.

Lois was an active member of the First Congregational Church in Frankfort during the years she resided in northern Michigan. Margot (Rosen) Allen lived with her for over six years, providing the majority of her care, assisted by Holly Rosen and Robin Orsborn, who lived nearby. Lois' family is grateful for the invaluable support of Compassus, a Hospice Program in the Lansing area, who provided critical support to Lois and our family during the last few months of her life.

Lois is survived by her brother, Charles Martindale (Nancy), of Danville, Kentucky; her daughters, Margot Allen and Holly Rosen (Robin Orsborn); and grandchildren, Devin and Kelsey Rosen and Nicholas Orsborn. She also leaves behind many friends.

Lois was cremated by Jowett Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services. The burial of her remains will take place at the Benzonia Township Cemetery. A memorial is scheduled for 1 p.m. on June 1, 2019, at the First Congregational Church in Frankfort.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Congregational Church; Compassus Hospice, Palliative Care and Home Health of Lansing; or MSU Safe Place, in East Lansing.

Jowett Family Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Andrew James Setterbo

FRANKFORT -- Andrew James Setterbo, 42, died April 8, 2019, at Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital.

Andy was easy going and a jolly person; he was respectful of whoever came in to his life. He worked as a dishwasher at the Sail Inn and Auntie Pasta's. In 2003, Andy graduated from the Career Tech Adult Work Center.

We love you and will miss you.

He is survived by his parents, Jim and Cindy; grandparents, Sara and Michael McKinley; several aunts, uncles and cousins; Uncle Mark Setterbo and Aunt Lynn Setterbo; Andy's girlfriend and best friend, Becky Miller.

Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 26, at the Elberta Methodist Church, with Pastor Barb Faye officiating. Contributions may be given to the family.

Arrangements are by Jowett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Benzonia.

Kathleen Stoltmann

TRAVERSE CITY -- Kathleen Stoltmann, 82, passed April 13, 2019.

Arrangements will be announced for a later date.

Arrangements are by Jowett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Benzonia.