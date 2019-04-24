FRANKFORT-Judith "Judy" Ann Dowdal, formerly of Waterford, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019. She was born January 4, 1942, in Detroit, the daughter of James and Grace (Ashley) Dowdal.

Judy was an active little girl. She enjoyed playing in the dirt with her toy cowboys, horses, barns, and corrals. She was the best wild strawberry picker and a great tree climber. A true country girl! Judy loved riding horses and playing baseball, tennis, and badminton. She was a tap dancer and a piano player, and she was an excellent swimmer and card player! She loved reading all kinds of books, especially poetry, and she was a lover of nature and animals.

Judy graduated from Mt. Clemens High School, in 1960. She continued her education at Central Michigan University, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree, in 1964. She went on to Oakland University, earning her Master's Degree in 1966, before acquiring her credentials for Social Work. She had several jobs before finally working for Oakland County in Child Protective Services, a position she held for 25 years, retiring in 1996.

Following her retirement, Judy moved to Frankfort to be near her longtime friend, Bonnie Warren, and her husband. She liked living back in the country again. Settling in to her new home, Judy worked at The Maples and gained many friends.

Judy is survived by her sister, Mary McClure, of Frankfort; her doggie, Ziggy; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, James Ashley Dowdal; her cat, Midnight; and her dog, Gladys.

No services will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Benzie County Animal Control or to Wings of Wonder.

The family would like to thank the staff of Paul Oliver Living and Rehabilitation Center and Munson Hospice for their excellent services and care given to Judy.

The Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangements.

www.bennett-barzfuneralhome.com