BEULAH-Kathleen Marie Hughes, 63, died April 27, 2020. Born in Trenton, MI on March 20, 1957 the daughter of Neal and Darlene (Seychel) Hughes.From an early age Kathy showed unconditional love, and will always be remembered for her generous spirit, kindness to all and her love of family. She always found a way to encourage and inspire others. Kathy worked as a caregiver working for the Commission of Aging, Paul Oliver Hospital and retired from Maples. She touched a lot of people lives even after retiring she often visited residents and co workers.Kathy had many great accomplishments, however, her proudest accomplishment by far was being a loving mother to her children and spoiling her great nieces and nephews. Kathy always accepted and appreciated what she had without complaining.She also enjoyed traveling with her father, brothers and sisters in law to Beaches.She is survived by her children Andrew and Melissa Wojcik; father Neal Hughes, Step father Joseph Seychel; brothers Neal (Deborah) Hughes, Mark (Catherine) Hughes, John (Sonya) Hughes and Kenneth (Tina) Hughes; aunts Julaine (James) Pelekis; 19 nieces and nephews and 13 great nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her mother Darlene Seychel and step mother Susan Hughes.A memorial service will be set for a future date to be announced. Contributions may be directed to the family. Arrangements provided by Jowett Family Funeral Home.



