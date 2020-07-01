Kathyrn Mapes Morton died peacefully on her 95th birthday, June 17, 2020.

She was born in Clawson, Michigan, on June 17, 1925, to parents Arch and Ruth Georgia (Mapes) Browning. She grew up in Benzonia, and trained at Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids to become an RN. She worked for the Red Cross, which allowed her to travel to, and work in, Denmark. She lived in Oregon and California, taking care of friends and family, before returning to Michigan.

She enjoyed crafts and reading and was a whiz at puzzles, most especially crosswords. She appreciated her last years living with her niece, Ruth Herron.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Ruth Branch, Peggy (Jack) Herron and Harriet (Gene) Duford.

She is survived by her sister, Gayle Little; and numerous nieces and nephews. She spent her last months living at The Maples in Frankfort. Thank you to the staff for the excellent care.

Cremation has taken place by the Oak Grove Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Manistee. No service will be held.