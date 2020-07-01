Kathryn Mapes Morton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Kathyrn Mapes Morton died peacefully on her 95th birthday, June 17, 2020.

She was born in Clawson, Michigan, on June 17, 1925, to parents Arch and Ruth Georgia (Mapes) Browning. She grew up in Benzonia, and trained at Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids to become an RN. She worked for the Red Cross, which allowed her to travel to, and work in, Denmark. She lived in Oregon and California, taking care of friends and family, before returning to Michigan.

She enjoyed crafts and reading and was a whiz at puzzles, most especially crosswords. She appreciated her last years living with her niece, Ruth Herron.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Ruth Branch, Peggy (Jack) Herron and Harriet (Gene) Duford.

She is survived by her sister, Gayle Little; and numerous nieces and nephews. She spent her last months living at The Maples in Frankfort. Thank you to the staff for the excellent care.

Cremation has taken place by the Oak Grove Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Manistee. No service will be held.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Benzie County Record Patriot on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center
309 Parkdale Ave
Manistee, MI 49660
(231) 723-1117
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved