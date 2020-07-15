IDA -- Kay Brit (Tuller-Kraftchick) VanOrder, 86, died Monday July 6, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Kay was born on Jan. 24, 1934, in Toledo, Ohio, to Milton and Dorothy (Anderson) Kraftchick. She graduated from Ida High School.

She married Richard Tuller Sr., on Feb. 9, 1951, in Ida, Michigan. They had seven children together. Richard died Aug. 8, 1981. Kay married Forrest VanOrder, in 1985. They remained together until Forrest died in 1998.

Kay was a bus driver for Ida Public Schools for 18 years, where she was remembered and loved by many. She was also a mail courier for Frankfort, Michigan, for 15 years, retiring in 2006. Kay was a member of The First Congregational Church, Frankfort, Michigan, and St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ida, Michigan.

She loved her grandchildren, her beloved dog Lily, crossword puzzles, playing cards and tending to her plants and flowers, as well as rides up North. She always enjoyed having a bowl of black cherry ice cream while watching nightly episodes of "Jeopardy" and "Wheel of Fortune".

Kay will be lovingly remembered by her children, Michael (Cheryl) Tuller, Matthew Tuller, Scott (Doris) Tuller, Katherine (John) Matias, Sharon (John) Chiotti, Lisa (John) Ziesmer; a daughter-in-law, Diane Tuller; sisters, Myra Elias, Jane Tarnecki; and longtime family friend Sandi Symington; her 16 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; son, Richard Tuller Jr.; and sister, Helen Wenn.

Services were held beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020, at St. Gabriel Catholic Parish, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ida, Michigan, with service at 11 a.m. While friends and family are welcome, there are restrictions due to COVID-19. Graveside services are being held at Lulu Township cemetery, Ida, Michigan. immediately following the service.

Memorial contributions can be made to: The First Congregational Church of Frankfort, and the Wild Cat Sanctuary.

