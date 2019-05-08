Keith L. McGehee, 84, of Beulah and Cheboygan, Michigan, passed away May 4, 2019. Keith Leroy McGehee was born in Flint, Michigan, the first child of Leroy McGehee and Vivian Vada Cooper, on Sept. 21, 1934. A sister, Patricia, was born eight years later. Keith graduated from Flint Central High School, and continued his education at Michigan State University, earning a degree in economics. While at MSU Keith met, dated, and then married Constance (Connie) Sherwood, a marriage of 39 years. Keith and Connie moved north to Cheboygan, where he worked as a supervisor for the Michigan Department of Social Services for several decades. Keith and Connie had three children: Christopher, Meredith, and Kerry. They enjoyed raising their family, among many friends, in Cheboygan, spending time on Mullett Lake and cross-country skiing. After retirement and the death of Connie, Keith married Chloe Bradford Gereaux, in 1998. Keith and Chloe spent many happy years together travelling the world and being active in the Beulah area hiking, cycling, and cross-country skiing with their friends, fellow outdoor enthusiasts. Keith was a life-long member of the Methodist Church, and volunteered with Habitat for Humanity. Even though he was diagnosed with kidney cancer, Keith continued to live a full, vigorous life for many years, until the end. Keith was preceded in death by his parents, sister, first wife, and son-in-law, Dave Bogataj. Among family treasuring many special memories of Keith are wife, Chloe; son, Chris (Joanne); daughters, Meredith (Stuart) and Kerry; stepsons, Louis and Leon (Roxana) Gereaux; grandsons, Patrick (Kara), Liam, and Seth; granddaughters, Emily, Ãine, Piper, and Briana Gereaux; and brothers-in-law, Mike (Nini) and John (Janet) Sherwood. Keith loved dogs, WW II history, and is possibly the only person in history to have never turned down a cup of coffee. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 8, at Frankfort Methodist Church, in Frankfort. Keith's family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. A celebration of Keith's life will take place in Cheboygan over the summer, plans to be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to: Mullett Lake Area Preservation Society (MAPS), Habitat for Humanity of Benzie County, or the Friends of the Betsie Valley Trail. Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia is handling the arrangements.