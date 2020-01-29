HONOR-Kim Edward Geetings, 65, died Monday, January 20, 2020, in the comfort of his home, with his love by his side. He was born September 10, 1954, in Frankfort, and raised in Honor by his parents, Bernard "Tink" and Patricia (Rosa) Geetings.

Kim met the love of his life, Patricia Marie Allen, as a teenager, and they spent the next five decades building a beautiful life together. They married on September 16, 1978, and had one son, Nathan, born November 21, 1984.

In 1975, Kim and Patty purchased a septic pumping company, which they continued to grow and expand throughout Northern Michigan, Benzie, Crystal & Interlochen Pumping Service, Inc., over 45 years. Kim devoted his life to his business and helping others and built lasting relationships with his customers that exceeded the norm. If you didn't know Kim at the start of a conversation, you certainly knew him by the end; he loved to talk and tell stories. He had the ability to make anyone laugh, or blush, through his wit and charm, a special personality that left a lasting impression on everyone. He cherished his family and friendships and was loved by all who met him.

In his spare time, Kim enjoyed driving fast cars, fishing on Crystal and Platte Lakes, polishing and collecting rocks, doing puzzles, and relaxing to a good episode of the History Channel. He also enjoyed spending time with his son and grandsons.

Kim is survived by his wife, Patricia (Allen), of Honor; son, Nathan (Brianne) Geetings, of Traverse City; grandsons, Mason, Carter and Winston Geetings, of Traverse City; siblings, Patty (James) Ballard, of Honor, and Barney (Mary) Geetings, of Honor.

He is preceded in death by his father, Bernard Geetings; mother, Patricia (Rosa) Geetings; and brother, Tedd (Shannon) Geetings, all of Honor.

A Life Celebration open house will be held from 1-4 p.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Platte River Association Hall in Honor. Please join the family in sharing memories, moments and all of the laughs, as we say, "Cheers to Kim".