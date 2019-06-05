BEULAH-Kitty Sue Norman (Robbins), 53, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Munson Medical Center, in Traverse City. She was born September 24, 1965, in Frankfort.

Kitty worked at Betsie Valley Elementary for 26 years, which was a job she loved. She cared deeply for her Betsie Valley family and loved the kids she worked with. During the summers she worked at the Crystal Lake Golf Club and St. Ambrose Cellars. Kitty was able to have fun at these jobs and always looked forward to seeing the friends she made there. She was an incredible woman who was always positive, fun, and ready to laugh. She was Benzie County's #1 fan of Wesco popcorn. They are sure to see their sales decline. She would have loved that joke, see how fun she was? Kitty died far too soon, but passed peacefully, thanks to Dr. Barraza and the team at Munson's oncology floor. They went above and beyond to ensure Kitty was comfortable, and the family is eternally grateful. The family also wants to thank the community and Kelsey's Angels, and Shop N Save for their support of the family during her last weeks.

Kitty is survived by: her husband and the love of her life, Corky Norman; her daughters, Kandi McKenzie and Keri Kalis; stepson, Paul Norman; son-in-law, Sean McKenzie; her four grandchildren, Quentin McKenzie, Alessandra McKenzie, Echo Hornback and Charlie Norman; her sister, Jenni Hindman; brother-in-law, Dwayne Hindman; brother, Marty Robbins; and extended family who will miss her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Nancy Vanbrocklin.

A Celebration of Kitty's Life will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Crystal Lake Golf Club, Beulah.

Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangements.

