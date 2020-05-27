Kurt Robert Luedtke FRANKFORT -- Kurt Robert Luedtke, died May 11, 2020.He was born to Karl and Sue (Lyon) Luedtke on July 15, 1956, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.He graduated from Frankfort High School in 1974, and from Michigan State University in 1980, earning a civil engineering degree. In that year he married his high school sweetheart, Kelene Fairchild, and they moved to Washington State and Northern California for Kurt's work. In 1984, Kurt moved back home and started working for Luedtke Engineering Company, eventually becoming president and co-owner with his brother, Paul Luedtke. During his distinguished professional career, he served as pof the Dredge Contractor's of America (DCA) and has worked on numerous task forces promoting dredging and environmental stewardship of the Great Lakes. Kurt was an esteemed and well-respected member of the dredging community with many colleagues viewing Kurt as a friend as well as industry associate.In his hometown of Frankfort, Michigan, Kurt was known as a man about town. He was frequently seen everywhere, and never tired of the wonderful food served in our local restaurants. But just as important as supporting local businesses, he also supported city government. He was just as well-known for his role as an active community member and citizen. He served as a Frankfort city council member from 1991-1999, and served on the Betsie Lake Utility Authority since 1999, and the Zoning Board of Appeals since 2006. Kurt was proud to carry out these positions, and loved Frankfort and the progress that has been made over recent decades.Kurt brought a genuine child-like love to almost everything he did as a collector, hobbyist, and supportive father. No endeavor was too big or too small for Kurt, whether it was supporting his daughter's school endeavors in sports, drama, or Odyssey of the Mind, rebuilding classic Lionel Trains, or helping organize a big music event. Not everyone may be aware of Kurt's love of Lionel Trains, which began as a child in his grandparent's basement. He was an avid enthusiast and spent many hours in his basement playing with his beloved trains.Kurt was perhaps most well-known for keeping the Luedtke family tradition alive as an avid Green Bay Packers fan. After decades of collecting, he amassed a sizable collection, collecting almost every Packer trading card from the 1960s. As a proud Michigan State University Spartan alumnus, he kept lifelong friendships with college friends through attending various sporting events virtually every season. Kurt was also seen at Frankfort Panther sporting events cheering on the Purple and Gold his entire life.And finally, Kurt's love of music started in high school, with his under-appreciated band Lucifer Daystar. While they did not make it to the big times, Kurt held on to his love of playing bass guitar. Later in life, he was finally able to dedicate a tremendous amount of time to the local music scene through his bands, Sub-Prime Blues Band and the Standing Hamptons. He was also frequently supporting open mic nights, and most major music events across Benzie County in recent years. While Kurt rarely looked to put himself in the spotlight, he absolutely loved to play in front of a crowd on a beautiful night.He lived his life to the fullest and focused on the people and passions he loved. He will be remembered for his affable, generous, and just plain goofy nature. If there ever was a person who could be described as "an all-around great guy", it was Kurt Luedtke.Kurt will be tremendously missed by not only his entire family but also the entire Frankfort community. He is survived by his wife, Kelene Luedtke-Fairchild; cherished daughter, Jacqueline Luedtke Borozan (Chris); loving mother, Sue Luedtke; and siblings, Paul (Tootie), Alan (Jean), and Ann Loveless (Steve). Surviving nieces and nephews are, Amy Robison (Bryce), Kate Gilbert (Caleb), Justin Heniser, Karl and Alexus Luedtke, Brooke Townsend, Jamie Mallory (Cody), and Aaron and Christina Wills. Also survived by great-nieces and -nephews, Annie and Owen Robison, Caroline and Hatley Gilbert, and Samuel, Sawyer, and Hadley Mallory.A memorial will be set for a future date to be determined. Arrangements provided by Jowett Family Funeral Home.Marilyn Marie (Olney) StierHONOR -- Marilyn Marie (Olney) Stier, 78, passed away May 17, 2020 at her home.She was born to her parents, Leon W. and Doris D. (McKay) Olney, on April 28, 1942 in Honor, Michigan.Marilyn had a few jobs during her lifetime. She worked at the Pet Milk Factory, Gateway Products and Graceland Fruit. Her common nickname, to her family, was "ma-mo", and to her coworkers, it was "boss hogg."Marilyn loved to watch her granddaughters compete in sports. She was always the first one in the stands on game days. She loved to do work on her lawn and flower garden. She mowed her own yard, by herself, until she turned 77 years old. She loved to plant flowers and put up hanging flower baskets around the house. She enjoyed watching the hummingbirds outside from her favorite sitting chair. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She especially loved all the family gatherings and holidays they spent together.Marilyn is survived by her brothers and sisters, Pat Niswander, Don (Donna) Olney and Shirley (Arthur) Hanmer; children, Kolon (Darlin) Moore, Kevin Moore and Shari Moore; granddaughters, Kaitlyn, Megan and Alison; and many nieces and nephews.Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Doris Olney; and brother, Leo (Evelyn) Olney.There will be no services held.Arrangement are being handled by Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.Lorinne 'Lori' Marie UrchFRANKFORT -- Lorinne "Lori" Marie Urch, 94, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Paul Oliver Living and Rehabilitation Center, with her dear friend, Kris, by her side.Lori was born on June 16, 1925, in Benton Harbor, Michigan, to the late Wilbur and Lily (Smith) Cary. She married the love on her life, John Urch, on June 16, 1947. He preceded her in death on Jan. 6, 2005. Lori had two siblings; twin sister, Corinne King and brother, Wilbur "Bill" Cary.As a young girl, Lori enjoyed helping her mother in her mother's floral shop. As an adult, Lori served as a librarian with Lakeshore Public Schools, in St. Joseph, Michigan. In her spare time, Lori enjoyed crocheting and knitting. In retirement, Lori crocheted and knitted thousands of toys and articles of clothing for infants and children, that she so very generously donated to Operation Christmas Child, and to newborns at Munson Medical Center.In accordance with Lori's wishes, cremation has taken place.The dedicated team at Paul Oliver Living and Rehabilitation Center provided Lori with extremely kind and compassionate care. To recognize the positive impact that they made on her life, contributions in Lori's memory can be made to Paul Oliver Living and Rehabilitation Center, c/o Munson Healthcare Foundations, 1105 Sixth St., Traverse City, MI 49684.Please feel free to share your thoughts and memories of Lori at her tribute page at www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com.Lori was cared for by the Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published in Benzie County Record Patriot on May 27, 2020.