BENZONIA-Larry Forrester Dobson, 73, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family, on August 5, 2019. Larry was born July 30, 1946, in Frankfort, Michigan, to his parents, Warren and Mary Dobson. Larry served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed hunting, oftentimes right in his backyard. He was always willing to help a friend and family member in need. You could usually find him fixing a car, truck, or tractor at home. He also had a passion for auctions. Larry is survived by his four daughters, Rhonda Dime, Laurie (Jeff) Claar, Anita (J.R.) Fox, Kim (Chad) Showers; his 14 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and special friend, Sue Miner. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Ron, and great-grandson, Brandon.

A funeral service was held at 3 p.m., August 10, 2019, at Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia, with Pastor Dinah Haag officiating. The family greated guests one hour prior to the funeral. Any friends and family that wished to attend a gathering at Larry's home after, were welcome to come. Memorial contributions may be made to Gift of Life if one wishes.