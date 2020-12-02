1/
Larry Gene Coombs
FRANKFORT-Larry Gene Coombs, 82, died November 12, 2020, at the Maples. Larry was born and raised in Ohio, then moved to Michigan where he met his future wife, Mary Novak. They married November 18, 1972, and together raised a house full of daughters.

Larry started his baking and cooking career with the Car Ferry's until they shut down, then he was able to work for many years at Crystal Mountain. Larry loved farming, growing a garden, and loving his animals. He looked forward to taking his family on camping trips back to Ohio to visit relatives.

Larry was a hard worker and a passionate man, who always made time for his family. He adored spending time with his grandkids and great-grandkids. He had a contagious laugh that could put a smile on anyone's face.

He is survived by his wife Mary; daughters, Bertha McAnulty, Laura Nitchie and Jean Leishman; sister, Anita Coombs, and brother, John Coombs, both of Ohio; grandkids, Alannah, Jaime, Mark, Rachael, Logan, Philip, Tachenah and Kirik; great-grandkids, Jedidiah, Oria, Zaylin, Shane, Elaiyah, Andrew and Adeliane.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Theresa Coombs.

Funeral service was held at 11 a.m., Wednesday November 18, at the Jowett Family Funeral Home in Benzonia. The family received friends one hour prior to the service. Burial in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Jowett Family Funeral Home.



Published in Benzie County Record Patriot on Dec. 2, 2020.
