FRANKFORT -- Lawrence "Larry" Hobart Hale, 92, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at home with his family by his side.He was born April 1, 1928, in Redford, Michigan, the son of Frank H. Hale and Tizzie C. Johnston.In his youth, Larry enjoyed many a day at his parents' cottage on Strawberry Lake in Hamburg Township, swimming, fishing, canoeing, sailing scows and racing his home-built hydroplane. He was known to have the fastest boat on the lake and was very tough to beat.Larry attended Redford High School, graduating in June of 1946. He enrolled at Michigan State College and graduated in June 1950, with a B.A. in Business Administration. While at Michigan State, Larry met many lifelong friends. He also participated in the ROTC during all four years on campus. In July 1950, Larry started his career working for Dun & Bradstreet as a city reporter, and remained on the job until being called to active duty in the United States Army in 1951. He was stationed in Fort Hood, Texas, and in Fort Lee, Virginia, before being sent to Korea to serve with the 45th Infantry Division. He served as a Motor Officer and was ultimately promoted to First Lieutenant. In November 1952, he captured a female spy, an experience that would later result in his being quick to point out that the TV series "M*A*S*H" was mild compared to actual events in Korea. Larry was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for heroic service in a combat zone.Following his honorable discharge in 1953, Larry wasted no time finding work. Following up on an advertisement in the Detroit News, he applied for and was hired the same day, for a financial position at United Motors Service, a division of General Motors. During his more than 35 years with General Motors, Larry worked in downtown Detroit at the GM Building, at the GM Renaissance Center, and in Swartz Creek, for Delco Remy, AC Delco, GM Parts, General Motors Warehouse and Distribution Division and Service Parts Operations. He retired in May 1990 as the Director of Product Program Analysis, Pricing, and Internal Control. He truly enjoyed, and took pride in his work, and valued the relationships he was able to cultivate with his fellow General Motors colleagues.Larry had a lifelong love affair with cars, obtaining his first drivers license in February 1944, a month after he purchased his first car: a 1929 Ford Coupe. As a high schooler, his friends took note of his ability to buy and sell cars at a nice profit, and paid him to assist in the sales of theirs. Larry favored Ford Model As and early Ford V8s, but as a long-standing General Motors employee, he had a special place in his heart for GM muscle cars. In 1967, Larry had the good fortune to be able to test drive a "sleeper" fresh off the assembly line that the engineers referred to as a "hot dog" - it was the brand new Chevrolet Camaro Z-28 dressed in black with white stripes and redline tires. After quickly exceeding the century mark, he reported the car to be fast. Very fast. Larry owned well over 100 cars during his lifetime, and at least one convertible every year since purchasing his first in 1950: a 1940 Mercury Club Convertible.Larry's love and appreciation for cars culminated in his founding of the Hale Auto Museum in Frankfort. He kept meticulous notes on the many cars he owned, built a vast library of automotive books, manuals and sales literature, and took pride in his ever-growing collection of vehicles that were always nearly new or restored to, of course, original specs. In a fast-paced throwaway society, Larry appreciated true craftsmanship and performance. He desired to preserve automotive history and allow fellow car enthusiasts access to his collection.In September 1971, Larry purchased a summer home on Crystal Lake, in Frankfort, where he was able to fulfill his need for speed by boat, motor and sail. The day after his retirement on June 1, 1990, that summer home became his permanent home. He felt blessed to provide the lake house for his family and to live out his days enjoying Northern Michigan.Never one to sit still, Larry immersed himself in the Frankfort community once it became his permanent home. He served in numerous organizations and held various titles and memberships, including: treasurer of the Crystal Strands Subdivision, Crystal Lake Yacht Club, and Frankfort-Elberta Area Chamber of Commerce; Commodore of the Western Michigan Yachting Association Regatta; co-chairman of the annual Frankfort Car Show; Board of Director of the Frankfort Industrial Park Corporation and the Benzie County MSU Alumni Club; and a member of SCORE, the Benzie County Sunrise Rotary Club, nine national car clubs, and the Crystal Lake Yacht Club.Larry's love for fast cars and fast boats was second only to his love for his family. In January 1959, Larry married Virginia "Ginny" Hannewald, who survives him. In addition to Ginny, he is survived by his sons, Jeff and Scott (Angela); and many friends, who were fortunate to have shared in his love of cars, boats, MSU, Crystal Lake and Frankfort. He would also want you to know his household includes several rag doll and rescue cats.Larry was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Ken and Tom; and his sister, Marjorie.A celebration of Larry's life, legacy, and love for cars will take place at a later date.Memorial contributions may be made to the Crystal Lake Sailing School and the Animal Welfare League of Benzie County.Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Frankfort Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.



