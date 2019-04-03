Lawrence Norman Brown, 92, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2019, at Fairmount Health Center, Ohio Living Breckenridge Village in Willoughby, where he and his wife, Corine, resided the past 13 years. Spending time with his family was the joy of his life, and they were fortunate to be with him in his final days.

Larry was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on September 18, 1926, to Karl and Lila Brown. He grew up in East Cleveland where, as a youth, he spent his time helping with his father's meat market/grocery store business. He graduated from Shaw High School, in June 1944, and enlisted in the Marine Corps, in which he served a two-year tour of duty and received a Purple Heart resulting from action on Iwo Jima.

In 1949, Larry completed his BA in Physical Education at Ohio State, married his high school sweetheart, Corine Wissman, and began his 30-year teaching and coaching career at Kirtland High School. He went on to be active in both the Willoughby and Kirtland communities through the YMCA, Kiwanis, First Presbyterian Church, and the Kirtland Summer Recreation Program.

During his long retirement, Larry and Connie enjoyed splitting their time between Willoughby, Crystal Lake, in Frankfort, Michigan, and Captiva Island, Florida, as well as countless visits to spend time with their growing family. In Frankfort, he was an active sailor at the Crystal Lake Yacht Club and enjoyed many years of golf and tennis at Crystal Downs Country Club.

Preceding him in death was his beloved wife, Corine; his two sisters, Constance and Marjorie, and their husbands. He is survived by his sons, Bob (Martha Haddick), Tom (Heidi Lang), and Dave (Sue Cowdrick); grandchildren, Sarah, Adam, Molly (Michael Bartlett), Emily, Stephanie, David (Colleen Haller) Kyle (Taylor Allen), Claire (Ryan Steele) and Liz (Drew DeWitt); and great-grandchildren, Leah and Matthew Steele, and Liam DeWitt.

A memorial service will be held, 1:30 p.m., on Monday, April 1, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, on Shankland Road, Willoughby, Ohio. The Rev. Diane Walker, Chaplain at Breckenridge, will officiate at the service. A reception will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Living Breckenridge Village Life Care Fund, 36855 Ridge Road, Willoughby Ohio, 44094, or the First Presbyterian Church, 4785 Shankland Road, Willoughby, Ohio, 44094.

Private family burial will be held this summer at Crystal Lake Cemetery in Frankfort, Michigan.