FRANKFORT-Lawrence "Larry" Stone, 91, passed away unexpectedly, November 17, 2019, at Munson Medical Center, in Traverse City.

Larry was born June 9, 1928, in Frankfort.

As a young adult, he moved to Detroit to pursue his passion for motorcycle racing, earning recognition as a National Expert in Flat Track among others. He extended his passion to opening two motorcycle shops in the Detroit area, called Larry Stone's Kawasaki. Larry earned a few dealership trips overseas, including Japan and Germany.

Larry and his wife, Sally, eventually retired in Frankfort where Larry grew his infamous shitake mushrooms and enjoyed giving his grandkids motorcycle rides on their property. Rain, snow, or shine, Larry was always busy in one of the pole barns he built, working on cars, building fences, or cheering on NASCAR's Kyle Bush from his favorite armchair.

Larry is survived by his children, Lorry Dean Stone (Sandy); Stephanie Stone; his wife of 54 years, Sally Stone; her daughter, Joanne Strohmer (Doug); grandchildren, Shawn Stone, Lisa Stone, Lorry Stone, Shannon, Timothy(Caity) and Amber Gugins, Christie (Chris), Jessica (Kelly), Angela (Jason), David (Carrie), Melissa (Chris), Bobby (Khatera), Steven (Lauren); eighteen great-grandchildren; and life long friend, Denny Russell.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Zella Straubel; stepfather, Clyde Stuart; sisters, brothers, and daughters, Joanne Stone and Jackie Harp.

Larry's ashes will be spread in the summer, next to his mother and sister, in Crystal Lake Township.