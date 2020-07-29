Lee S. Kimbrough, 81, passed away peacefully June 28, 2020, at The Maples in Frankfort, Michigan. He was born on October 8, 1938, in Rochester, New York, to his parents, Robert T. Kimbrough and Julia (Springfield) Kimbrough.

On August 22, 1961, he married the love of his life, Elizabeth Hersey Kimbrough. He was a proud veteran who served his country in the US Army, from 1959 to 1962. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Rochester (New York) and attended Cornell University as well.

He was hired by Herman Miller in 1978, and worked in the Health Science division, which later became Milcare. When he retired in 1993, he became Milcare's Consultant in International Business Development, which involved frequent travel in Europe and Asia.

He was an American classic car buff. His other interests included: architecture, travel trailers, especially Airstreams, reading, a love of dogs, especially beagles, bird watching, camping, hiking, summers in Maine, winters in the Southwest, as well as visiting and supporting America's National Parks.

Lee is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Hersey) Kimbrough; son, Ethan; brother, Robert Tery Kimbrough Jr.; sister-in-law, Ellen (Koberle); and four nephews and three nieces.

There will be a visitation from 2-5 p.m., Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Jowett Family Funeral Home, 7223 South St. Benzonia, Mi 49616. Please follow social distancing and face mask requirements. Contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association, Greater Michigan Chapter in Traverse City, MI. If you would like to donate, please go to https://www.alz.org/gmc. Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Benzonia.