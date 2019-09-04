THOMPSONVILLE-Leon E. Rymers, age 90, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Born on June 7th, 1929 in Grand Rapids, MI, he was the son of Wanda and Edward Rymarczak. Leon was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Fred Crosby and Thomas Glynn. Leon's family includes his wife, Iris Antel Rymers; his children: Susan Van Etten (Matt), James Rymers, and Steve Rymers (Amy Etheridge); his sisters, Eleanor Crosby and Mary Ann Glynn; his brother-in-law, Ray Antel; and his 15 nieces and nephews.

Leon graduated from Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School. He served in the US Air Force 1950-54, reaching the rank of Staff Sergeant. After his service he went on to earn a BSE in Chemical Engineering from the University of Michigan and an MBA from Western Michigan University. Leon worked in the Paper Industry for 36 years; initially as Technical Director and later in as a Sales Manager.

A visitation celebrating Leon's life was held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the Pederson Funeral Home in Rockford.