Leona Lynn Mitchell, 57, passed away July 20, 2020, at her home in Copemish, MI. She was born in Menomonee, MI, to her father, Glenn (Linda) Ahrndt, on December 13, 1963.

Leona married the love of her life, Cliff Mitchell, on September 20, 1996. Every single waking breath that Leona drew, was eagerly spent on multitudes of other people to improve the quality of their lives, whether they deserved it or not. Period. She was her happiest knowing everyone's needs were met, and while she was rolling down the road on her Harley Davidson. Leona was the best Nana and Mother you could dream of. She was one of a kind, loving, and so wild and free. She had the most beautiful soul you could imagine.

Leona is survived by her daughters, Ann Marie Yule and Suzanne Jacobson; step daughter, Kimberly Mitchell; husband, Cliff Mitchell; grandchildren, Mason, Gracie, Evie, Layla, Olivia, and Sophia; sisters, Lisa Ahrndt-Cabrera and Loretta Counts; brothers, Allen Jankowski and Kelly Boyce; nieces, Katrina, Tiffany, Tessie, Stacey, and Kassandra; nephews, Jamie, Tony, Daniel, Julius, William, Jimmy, and Glenn; and last, but certainly not least, Leona and Cliff's ex-husband,Terry Jacobson.

Leona is preceded in death by her father, Glenn Ahrndt; and brother, Brian Ahrndt.

A memorial is not planned at this time. Jowett Family Funeral Home is taking care of the arrangements for the family.