Leroy Edward Griffin

BEULA -- Leroy Edward Griffin, 76, passed away June 25, 2020, at St. Josephs Hospital in Tucson, Arizona. Leroy was born on Oct. 14, 1943, to his parents Emery and Leah (Price) Griffin.

Leroy graduated from Benzie High School. He went on to attend Alpena Community College, where he became a certified licensed auto mechanic. After working in Lansing for many years, he returned home where he worked for Mitchell Corporation for a few years. Leroy moved to Yuma, Arizona due to his having severe rheumatoid arthritis. He had many good friends and was President of the Resident Council at the Arthritis Rehabilitation Center where he lived. Leroy was a Star Trek fan, a reader of Mad Magazine and a wonderful cribbage partner. He was a lover of "cool cars". He enjoyed attending car shows in both Southern Michigan and Arizona. Uncle Roy, as we called him, was very proud of all ten of his nieces and nephews. Always at the ready with a hug of love and encouragement. As a kid, he loved playing in the creeks and rivers with his sisters. As a young boy, he was a pin setter at the Ten Pins Bowling Lanes in Beulah. He was always a simple man with simple needs from life. He was happy with a can of Carter Hall tobacco and his favorite pipe. We love you Uncle Roy. You will be truly and deeply missed.

Leroy is survived by his sister, Mary Ann Griffin; ten nieces and nephews; and many great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

Leroy is preceded in death by his sister, Eileen.

The family has decided not to host any memorial services. Arrangement will be provided by Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.

Marce H. Keillor

Marce H. Keillor, 101 years old, died January 22, 2020, according to his wishes at the farm where he was born, on June 10, 1918, to Stanley and Lillian (Lindgren) Keillor. He was raised on the Keillor farm, where he lived his entire life. He married Winifred "Winnie" Settles on November 21, 1940. They were married 70 years, when Winnie died in April 2011. They had two daughters, Sonja Reitan and Kathleen (Duner) Mattson.

After being honorably discharged from his service in the Army Air Corps (pre Air Force) during World War II, Marce and Winnie returned to the family farm, a fruit and dairy operation, where they would live their entire lives.

Marce took on a new career in 1970 when he began working with his son-in-law at Crossman Plumbing and Heating. Marce obtained both his Journeyman and Master Plumbing licenses during that time. When his son-in-law closed the business, Marce opened his own business, Keillor Plumbing, which he ran until his retirement.

He had a wonderful philosophy on life, and was called on frequently by family members for advice, which was always insightful and kindly given. Very much the family man, he cherished time spent with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandson. His memory remained sharp and he enjoyed visiting and reminiscing with family and friends.

Marce was a lifetime member of Blaine Christian Church and the Masonic Lodge, where he received his 60-year pin, presented to him by his grandson,Todd.

Besides his two daughters, Marce is survived by grandsons, Brent (Julie) Crossman, Don (Jan) Crossman and Todd (Catina) Crossman; granddaughters, Becky Jeffs, Darcy Jeffs (Kevin Wolpoff) and Megan (Jesse) Williams. He is also survived by thirteen great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson;, brother-in-law, Bill (Donna) Settles; sisters-in-law, Mary Grimm, Joann Kittendorf, Carolyn Johnson, Cynthia (Bill) Schnarr; and many nieces and nephews.

Two of his grandsons, Don and Todd, were very faithful in their devoted care for their grandpa during the last year of his life, coming daily to assist with his care. Marce treasured that time with them.

Marce was preceded in death by his two brothers, Lee and Vy E.; and his beloved first grandchild, Kenna Ann Crossman.

A service of interment has been held by the family for both Marce and Winnie. A celebration of life will hopefully be held at a later date.

Specials thanks to Benzie Senior Resources for all the loving care those special women gave Dad; to Heartland Hospice for their kindness and care; to Evelyn Kirby for being a caregiver and friend to both Mom and Dad for many years. Arrangements made by Jowett Family Funeral Home.

Wallace Andre Mollema

Wallace Andre Mollema, better known as Andy, passed from this life at Munson Medical Center, Traverse City, on June 16, 2020, with Martha, the love of his life, at his side. He had been a full-time resident of Benzie County since 1996. He was preceded in death by his father, Wallace A. Mollema in 1994, and by his mother, Gertrude Cobb Mollema in 2000.

Andy held BA and MA degrees in Speech from Central Michigan University. He was a speech and English teacher at several Michigan high schools. He began his career at Tecumseh High School in January, 1967, then was a graduate assistant in the Speech Department of CMU in 1968 and 1969. He took a position in the speech department of Ann Arbor Pioneer High School in 1970. In 1977, he married Martha Hallquist and moved to Kalamazoo and completed his 30-year teaching career at Three Rivers High School. During his career, he taught hundreds of students the art of argument and the power of the spoken word, spoken well. At each school, he also served as a debate and forensics coach. His students consistently qualified for state championship competitions, several winning first place honors. Andy was a charter member of the Michigan Speech Coaches Association, which he served as President for several years. At Three Rivers H.S., he was twice named Teacher of the Year.

His main avocation was vocal and theatrical performances. While living in Kalamazoo, he was a regular in musical and dramatic productions at that city's New Vic Theater, working in over 30 shows during an 18-year span. He continued his love of singing and theater as a 22-year member of the Benzie County Community Chorus, often performing as a featured soloist. For the Benzie County Players, he acted in 22 productions, directed seven, and worked on many more in other capacities. He and Martha were season ticket holders to many local music and theater events, including the Traverse Symphony Orchestra and at Interlochen School of Arts. His life was filled with the richness of artistic performance.

He and Martha became active members of the First Congregational Church of Frankfort shortly after their move to Frankfort. There he sang in the choir and served for varying terms as vice-chair of the Church Council, Church Treasurer , and Chairman of the Outreach Committee.

Nothing made him happier than an evening spent with Martha in their Crystal Lake home. The comfort and joy she brought to his life, particularly when severe illness set in during the past few years, strengthened an unshakable bond between them.

A Celebration of Andy's life will be held in Frankfort at 11 a.m. , Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the First Congregational Church of Frankfort. The service will also be streamed on Facebook Live on the church's Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to: First Congregational Church of Frankfort, the Benzie County Chorus, or a charity or organization of your choosing.

Beacon Cremation and Funeral Service, Frankfort Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.

Elmer Raymond Selander

COPEMISH -- Elmer Raymond Selander, 93, died Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Maples in Frankfort. He was born July 10, 1926, on the family farm, in Cleon Township, the son of Charles and Ina (Westman) Selander.

Elmer was a hard worker. He was a Park Ranger for 27 years, working in Interlochen and Traverse City, before retiring from Mitchell State Park in Cadillac. He was a licensed journeyman electrician.

There wasn't anything he couldn't do or fix, and he was always there to lend a hand to a friend or neighbor in need.

When he wasn't working, Elmer stayed busy cutting firewood, making maple syrup, and attending softball tournaments, where he enjoyed both spectating and keeping up the fields.

Elmer loved the outdoors and never missed an opportunity to hunt, fish, or garden. In the 79 years he hunted, he never missed an opening day of deer season. Elmer was blessed to grow up with a core group of friends, and he maintained those relationships throughout his entire life. He was a Charter Member of the Betsie Sportsman's Club and a founding member of the Pomona Sportsman's Club, a private hunting club started with his friends.

Elmer was a lifelong member of the Buckley Old Engine Show. The trestle built for the Spirit of Traverse City was the final project of his late son, Gary Selander, and was named in honor of the Selander family and their dedication to the Old Engine Show.

Most of all, Elmer cherished his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend who will never be forgotten.

On October 10, 1953, Elmer married Vera Meachum who survives him. He is also survived by: children, Randy Selander, of Copemish; Gregg (Becky) Selander, of Grandville; and Natalie (Mark) McGhan, of Traverse City; grandchildren, Trent (Jenna) Mills, Lindy (Tyler) Sanborn, Nicolas Westover, Jordan (Julie) Selander, Jennifer (Seth) Hanenburg, Schyler Selander, Alison (Cory) Hoeppner, and Andrew (Jennifer) McGhan; great-grandchildren, Tegan Sanborn, Hunter Mills, Finnley Mills, Tyler Kostynick, Jack Hoeppner, Ella Hoeppner, and Gracie McGhan; two great-grandchildren on the way, Baby Girl, Sanborn and Baby Boy, Hanenburg; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Elmer was preceded in death by: his parents; his twin brother, Edwin Selander; other siblings, Roland Selander, Harold Selander, Charles Selander, Alvin Selander, Agnes Buffenbarger, and Ellen O'Connell; and his son, Gary Selander.

"I want to be thoroughly used up when I die, for the harder I work, the more I live." -George Bernard Shaw

Private graveside services will take place in the Cleon Township Cemetery in Copemish.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements.