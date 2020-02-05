BEULAH-Linda Susan Wade, 66, was an amazing mother, wife, and lady. She died January 28, 2020, at her home surrounded by family, after a valiant fight against cancer. She was born Linda Susan Wallace, on July 27, 1953, in Lincolnshire, England, U.K., to James and Mary V. Wallace, the youngest of five children. Her father was in the U.S. Air Force; she grew up moving from place to place with her family before they settled in Scottville, MI, when she was in high school. Linda graduated from Michigan Tech University with a B.S. in Biology, in 1975. In 1976, she married Steven Wade and they moved to Beulah. She worked at Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital in the Lab as a Med Tech from 1976-1995. From 1995 to 2010, Linda became a licensed daycare provider to many area children, who fondly remember their time with Linda. In 2010, she returned to the Paul Oliver Lab and retired in August 2019.

Linda was a great lover of the outdoors. She loved biking, hiking, swimming in Lake Michigan and going for walks in the woods, or along the beach, cross country skiing, and sledding.

She loved spending time with her family playing games and laughing. She was a true partner to her husband, Steve, in many endeavors and adventures. She devoted a lot of her time to cherishing and caring for her mother, Mary, until Mary's death in 2019. Linda showed unrelenting support for all her children's exploits, while also worrying constantly about them. She was always there with words of encouragement and advice whenever her children needed it.

Linda will be remembered for her unwavering kindness, steadfast faith in her Lord God, inspiring confidence in her children and grandchildren, and overall positive outlook on life.

She is survived by her husband, Steven; children, Dylan (Catherine) Wade, of Jackson, WY; Lindsey (Jason) Maus, of Belle Center, OH; Brook (Emily) Wade, and Arielle Wade, of Grand Rapids, MI; siblings, Lee (Terry) Johnson, of Portland, OR; Larry (Betty) Wallace, of Austin, TX; and Jimmy (Chiam) Wallace, of Thailand. Grandchildren, Hayden, Isabelle, Robby, Lucienne, Jackson, Charlotte, Jacob and Lily; and numerous nieces, and nephews.

Memorial was February 3, at Eden Bible Church. Contributions may be directed to Steven Wade or Eden Bible Church. Arrangements provided by Jowett Family Funeral Home.