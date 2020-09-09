1/1
Lindsey Pierce
It is with great sadness that the family of Lindsey Pierce announced her sudden passing on August 30, 2020, at the age of 36. Lindsey was born on June 15, 1984, to her parents, Linda and Ralph Pierce.

Lindsey is survived by the love of her life, Bryan Cobb; children, Bailey, Wyatt, and Leland; her mother and father, Linda and Ralph Pierce; brother, RW (Trisha) Pierce; sister, Karrie (Jason) Edmonds; nephews, Brandon Lee, Brandon Allen, Darrian, and Cayden.

A funeral service was held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Jowett Family Funeral Home with a gathering afterwards. Jowett Family Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for the family.



Published in Benzie County Record Patriot on Sep. 9, 2020.
