Lloyd Edward Arnold, 85, a lifelong resident of Frankfort, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at home. He was born May 17, 1934, the son of Charles and Marie (Reardon) Arnold.On June 14, 1953, Lloyd married Janet Elaine Rodal. Lloyd worked for the Ann Arbor and DTI Railroads, retiring as a purchasing agent in 1982 after 31 years of employment. In his spare time, Lloyd enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was a proud supporter of Frankfort High School Athletics. Most of all, Lloyd loved spending time with his family.Lloyd was a devout Catholic, having been an active member at St. Ann Catholic Church, in Frankfort, his entire life,Lloyd is survived by: his son, Richard Arnold; his son-in-law, Delwyn Groninger; two grandsons, Jordan Groninger and Jayden Groninger; three granddaughters, Ashley Kochis, Jarette Groninger, and Janae (Seth) Gravesen; four great-grandsons, Eli, Konner, Logan, and Brandt; one great-granddaughter, Blaire; and numerous nieces and nephews.Lloyd was preceded in death by: his wife of 61 years, Janet Arnold; his parents; his daughter, Karen Arnold Groninger; his son-in-law, Gerald Pearo; his sister, Frances Arnold Brandt; and his brother, Richard Arnold.A celebration of Lloyd's life will be held at a later date.Memorial contributions may be made to the Frankfort-Elberta Athletic Association or St. Ann Catholic Church.Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Frankfort Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.



