INTERLOCHEN-Lois Joan Waulkazoo, 78, died December 4, 2019, at her home.

Born in 1941, the daughter of William Hugh Milton and Anna Pearl Hamilton.

Lois will be remembered by her family and friends as a loving wife, mother and sister. She will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, James; son, Jamie; her siblings, Ruth Tompkins, Eleanor Felts and Ida Perryman; brother-in-law, Duane Sadler. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Steven; sister, Betty Ann "Anna" Sadler; and brother-in-law, Mancel Felts.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday December 11, at the Grand Traverse Band Tribal Center, 7282 Hoadley Rd, Benzonia. Contributions may be made to the Inland Twp Fire and EMS Dept. Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home.