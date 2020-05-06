Lois Minetta (LeBelle) CochranFRANKFORT -- Lois Minetta (LaBelle) Cochran, 86, of Frankfort, Benzie County, Michigan, died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, May 1, 2020.She was born July 5, 1933, in Frankfort, Michigan, and was the daughter, of the late, Jean Alfred LaBelle and the late, Hazel Jeffs LaBelle Parkkinen, formerly of Frankfort, Michigan.Lois was a vivacious, loving and extremely outgoing person endowed with a great sense of humor and a love of family. Her grandparents, Frank and Minnie Jeffs, settled in Frankfort, Michigan, in 1896. Her mother, Hazel (Jeffs) Parkkinen, lived in Frankfort most of her life, raising Lois and her siblings, Helen, Jack, Tom and Susan there. Hazel never had a car and was a single parent from the time Lois was 5 years old. Hazel would take in boarders to help pay the rent and Lois and her siblings would help with the cooking or cleaning. Some of Lois' uncles worked on the Ann Arbor Railroad and the Ann Arbor Car Ferries where she would receive rides as a young girl.Relatives were everywhere in Frankfort, and all enjoyed boisterous family gatherings on Sunday nights for dinner and cards. The family gatherings would continue and then annual, organized family reunions began in Frankfort around 1961, and continue to this day.Lois was known to most in Frankfort when she became Frankfort's 1950 Centennial Celebration Queen. She graduated from Frankfort High School in 1951, and went on to attend Business School in Muskegon, Michigan. It was there that she met the love of her life, Wayne K. Cochran, of Muskegon, Michigan, and the two married at Frankfort Congregational Church on May 9, 1953. Together Wayne and Lois raised their five children, lived in Detroit, Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts, Illinois, and finally retired in Traverse City, Michigan. Together they enjoyed golf, playing cards, especially bridge, as well as watching sports and participating in neighborhood activities.Lois volunteered as a Girl Scout leader and on neighborhood and homeowner committees. For several years she and Wayne owned a Baskin Robbins ice cream store in Cleveland, Ohio. Lois was the manager and lone ice cream scooper during the days until the kids would take over after school. She loved reading books and playing cards. She was an avid Michigan Wolverines fan, though her many relatives and extended family were divided between the Spartans and Wolverines. Later in life she admitted she had also been a closet Spartans fan. She had a great sense of humor, which continued right through to the end. She was well loved by all who knew her and usually considered a favorite aunt or cousin. It will be impossible not to miss her every day.Lois was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Wayne Keith Cochran, and by three brothers, Jack LaBelle, Robert Jeffs LaBelle, and Thomas LaBelle; four grandparents, Francis Thomas Jeffs, Peter LaBelle, Minnie (Carson) Jeffs, and Levina LaBelle; and one grandson, Wayne Keith Card.Lois Minetta is survived by five children, Jeri Cochran, and her husband, Patrick Venta, of Pinckney, Michigan; Laurie Caylen, of Ann Arbor, Michigan; Patricia Garvin, and her husband, Honi Garvin, of Monument, Colorado; David Cochran, and his wife, Lynnette Cochran, of LaGrange, Ohio; and Sandra Card, and her husband, Dewitt "Woody" Card, of Beulah, Michigan; two sisters, Helen Day and Susan Garrison, of Frankfort; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.Lois spent her final years at Frankfort Pines Assisted Living, to which the family extends a special thank you and heartfelt appreciation for the care and devotion they provided.A memorial service will be planned for later in the year.Henry 'Dick' OlsonHenry "Dick" Olson, 89, died May 3, 2020, at the Villa at the Bay, in Petoskey, Michigan.A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are being handled by Stone Funeral Home, Petoskey.Dan ReznichDan Reznich, 94, of Frankfort (formerly of Hamtramck and Higgins Lake), died at home of old age, holding his wife Carole's hand, on April 22, 2020.Born on a farm in Clinton Township, on Sept. 8, 1925, to Branko and Marie Reznich, he grew up on the south side of Hamtramck.He served with the Merchant Marine on Great Lakes freighters during World War II.A graduate of Hamtramck High School, he attended Hillsdale College after the war, where he earned a bachelor degree in education, later earning masters and specialist degrees with study at other universities in Michigan as well as on the East Coast.He married Carole (Saganski), on June 23, 1956, at All Saints Polish National Catholic Church in Detroit.Reznich began working full time in the Hamtramck Public Schools in 1956, teaching music, history and English, as well as driver's training. He was also a labor organizer during the 1960s, and was instrumental in organizing the first teacher's strike in Michigan while a teacher at Hamtramck High School.He ran a successful sticker campaign for a seat on the Hamtramck School Board in the 1960s. Taking a leave of absence while serving one term on the board, Reznich took on a full-time job as a professor of humanities at Macomb County Community College. When he returned to his job at the Hamtramck Public Schools, he continued to teach night classes at MCCC for 20 years. He commuted to Hamtramck from Higgins Lake, where he had moved his family in 1969, until his retirement from the Hamtramck Public Schools in 1989, after 43 years of teaching.An avid runner and then walker, Reznich placed second in his age class in the Detroit Free Press Marathon at the age of 62, qualifying him for entry in the Boston Marathon. He also ran marathons in Chicago, New York and on the original course from Marathon to Athens, Greece.In his later years, he became famous as "The Man Who Walks Higgins Lake," where he was known for smiling and waving at every passing vehicle during his daily walks, which were up to four miles long.Always the educator, he taught his children to appreciate classical music by forcing them to listen to it on the car radio.Generous to a fault, like his father before him, he would literally give you the shirt off his back. As a matter of fact, you had to be careful not to let him know you liked the shirt he was wearing, or he would keep asking you if you wanted it.Reznich is survived by his wife, Carole; his six children; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews; sister, Vera; brothers- in-law and sisters-in-law.An event celebrating his long and productive life will be held at a later date, due to concerns caused by the current pandemic.Gerald F. SchroederGerald F. Schroeder, 89, of Arcadia, passed away on Easter morning, April 12, 2020.Gerald proudly served his country during the Korean War as a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps. He retired from General Motors in 1987, and returned to his beautiful hometown of Arcadia, Michigan.He was preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Iris Schroeder; grandson, Derek Pahl; sister-in-law, Dawn Schroeder; brother-in-law, Lee Fitzhugh.Jerry is survived by his wife of 68 years, Marilyn Joyce Schroeder; children, Scott Schroeder (Anne), of Utah, Vicky Schroeder-Blackmar (Rick), of Holland, Alan (Chris) Schroeder, of Arcadia, Eric Schroeder of Grand Rapids; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Bernard Schroeder; sister-in-law, Joan (Jim) Gilbert; brothers-in-law, Orlo (Connie) Fitzhugh, Ken Fitzhugh (Betty); many nieces and nephews. Jerry was looking forward to the birth of his first great-great-grandchild in May.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.Memorials may be made to the Arcadia United Methodist Church or the Arcadia VFW Post 3314, Arcadia, MI 49613.Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.Gordon Joseph Wunchel Sr.FRANKFORT -- Gordon Joseph Wunchel Sr., 85, died April 5, 2020, at Paul Oliver Living and Rehab.Gordon was born Nov 7, 1934, in Detroit, Michigan. He met the love of his life in high school, Darlene Levleit, and they married on July 16, 1953. Soon after they started a family. He went to school to become a transmission specialist and worked for Bob Lee's Transmission Service, in East Detroit, for over 20 years.They moved to Frankfort in 1976, and he worked for Benzie Automotive for 22 years. He loved to hunt and fish and took his wife everywhere he went. They loved to go dancing out to the B&L. They loved to go fishing together, walk in the woods and pick morels, watch the sunset on the beach, and have cookouts with family and play horseshoes. Gordon loved to listen to Bob Seger music. He helped a lot of people in Benzie County fix their transmissions. He was a wonderful man, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and uncle.He was a member at Herring Lake Baptist Church, and loved to go every Sunday until he was admitted to Paul Oliver LTC. He loved the Lord and would read his Bible. He made many friends in Benzie County and at Paul Oliver. He will be dearly missed and loved forever.Gordon is survived by his brother, Joseph (Dottie) Wunchel; sister, Pat Hernandez; children, Deborah Watch, Dawn (Lee) Plant, Darla (David) Reynolds, Gordon J. Wunchel Jr. and Dominic (Vicky) Wunchel; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and nephews and nieces.A memorial service will be held at Herring Lake Baptist Church at a later date. 