FRANKFORT -- Lorinne "Lori" Marie Urch, 94, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Paul Oliver Living and Rehabilitation Center, with her dear friend, Kris, by her side.Lori was born on June 16, 1925, in Benton Harbor, Michigan, to the late Wilbur and Lily (Smith) Cary. She married the love on her life, John Urch, on June 16, 1947. He preceded her in death on Jan. 6, 2005. Lori had two siblings; twin sister, Corinne King and brother, Wilbur "Bill" Cary.As a young girl, Lori enjoyed helping her mother in her mother's floral shop. As an adult, Lori served as a librarian with Lakeshore Public Schools, in St. Joseph, Michigan. In her spare time, Lori enjoyed crocheting and knitting. In retirement, Lori crocheted and knitted thousands of toys and articles of clothing for infants and children, that she so very generously donated to Operation Christmas Child, and to newborns at Munson Medical Center.In accordance with Lori's wishes, cremation has taken place.The dedicated team at Paul Oliver Living and Rehabilitation Center provided Lori with extremely kind and compassionate care. To recognize the positive impact that they made on her life, contributions in Lori's memory can be made to Paul Oliver Living and Rehabilitation Center, c/o Munson Healthcare Foundations, 1105 Sixth St., Traverse City, MI 49684.Please feel free to share your thoughts and memories of Lori at her tribute page at www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com.Lori was cared for by the Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Benzie County Record Patriot on May 27, 2020.