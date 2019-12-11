HONOR-Louis Jerome "Jerry" Grobe, 81, passed away at home December 1, 2019, with his wife, Anna, by his side. He is survived by his wife; siblings, John (Darlene) and Susan; and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Jim, Tom and Margaret; and his beloved fur buddies, Nikita and Rummy.

Cremation has taken place and a service will be announced at a later date. Contributions may be given to the Benzie Co Animal Welfare League. Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home.